On Sunday, Nigerian-American soccer players, Derrick Nnadi and his team die Kansas City Chiefs won her first Super Bowl trophy in 50 years and he decided to celebrate in an unconventional but very sweet way.

After winning the Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday night, the NFL star announced that he had decided to celebrate by giving something back to the community. So thanks to Nnadi, every dog ​​in the KC pet project Animal shelter is free to say goodbye.

“All my life I always wanted a dog, when I was growing up I didn’t have a pet, my parents didn’t allow pets,” Nnadi told CNN. He got his first dog, Rocky, in college and it inspired him to want to help other animals.

Nnadi’s partnership with KC Pet Project was sponsored by his own Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation is committed to children’s lives in Kansas City and Nnadi’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Photo credit: @Derricknnadi

