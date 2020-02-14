Derrick Hall, CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks, interviewed Doug & Wolf on February 13, 2020 at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports)

<noscript><iframe title="Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks' President & CEO" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/derrick-hall-diamondbacks-president-ceo/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Derrick Hall, CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks, is not the staunch baseball traditionalist.

Hall said on Thursday at 98.7 FM Arizona sports station that he liked the idea of ​​expanding the MLB playoffs when Doug & Wolf asked what he thought of the New York Post report that the MLB was considering changes.

“Our sport is so difficult to make the playoffs,” he said. “If we could expand that a little bit, television stations like it, fans like it, and let’s develop more elimination games because … they’re powerful.”

As the season progresses and the teams continue to diverge from the playoff competition and the second placeholder, fans and players of these teams have a tendency to start checking out. Hall believes that as more teams are admitted, more teams will remain competitive and fans’ interest will increase later in the season.

Not to mention that D-Backs 2019 would have been the seventh and final playoff team.

Major League Baseball is considering a plan to increase the number of playoff teams per league from five to seven. The top seed would say goodbye in the first round and the others would play the best-of-three series. The teams with the second and third best record could choose the opponent for this round.

MLB recently expanded its playoffs. In 2012, a second wildcard team was added to each league for a one-game elimination round. Hall was initially skeptical.

“When (former commissioner) Bud Selig introduced the concept of including a (second) wildcard team, I thought:” What are we going to do? “Said Hall.” I’m in, I’m traditionalist and it really changed the game for the better. “

According to Hall, it was good to increase it to five playoff teams in each league. Could it be better? Would seven teams with the chance of three qualifying games in one night make it even more exciting?

Would higher seeds that opponents can choose bring new strategies and competition?

In the small leagues there are two halves per season. Even if a team ends the first half of the season in last place, it is in the playoffs if it bounces back in the second half and ends first.

Look at everything, says Hall. Once the playoffs start, anything can happen – just ask the National League Wild Card Game winner, the Washington Nationals.

“I’m not saying that’s the right way. I’m saying I’m open to suggestions,” said Hall. “I want to see what we can do. Throwing everything against the wall is really my point! Is that the solution “Maybe not. Am I excited about that? Yes!”

The CEO of D-backs is pleased with the competitive balance the league has achieved by implementing the second placeholder. But that doesn’t mean that the league cannot be improved.

“If it remains status quo, I’ll be fine,” said Hall. “But the concept … who knows if it won’t get any better?”

Follow @Logan_Newsman