Valentine’s Day has a special place in Derek Sander’s heart.

When he wanted to give his wife, with whom he has been with high school, a special V-Day gift, the Mayday Parade front man recorded a stripped down version of “But Lauren”, originally from Goodbye Love, a band Tallahassee, FL, both knew it well since their youth. He just wanted his wife, whose name is also Lauren, to hear the title, but something else was snowing from there – an album.

Sanders continued on the path of memory, pulling together his debut solo EP My Rock and Roll Heart (Rise Records), a collection of five stripped-down cover versions of songs that permeated his high school years, growing up, and ultimately inspired him To become a musician.

“All the songs on the EP are the ones I heard in high school, so the recording process was very nostalgic for me,” Sanders tells the American songwriter. “I was looking for songs from that time in my life to round off the EP.”

Instrumentally, the EP goes back to Sander’s roots. He started playing acoustic guitar when he was 10 and wrote some of his first songs at that time. So it was only fitting to go back where it all started when he reinterpreted and pulled back the tracks he heard at 15 and 16.

Tallahassee musicians who had invented Mayday Parade in the Florida scene were also hired on My Rock and Roll Heart, including Daniel Lancaster of Stages and Stereo, who starred with Sanders on an enchanting interpretation of Bleed American single “A Praise” from the year 2002 by Jimmy Eat World duet choir. “

Derek Sanders (Photo: Lupe Bustos)

My rock’n’roll heart is a wonderland of the emo ballad of the late 90s, in which Something Corporate’s Leaving Through the Window (2002) nods and returns to the 1999 singles, Saves the Day’s “Rocks Tonic Juice” Magic “and” August in Bethanien “Juliana theory.

At the beginning of “But Lauren”, Goodbye Love, there was in particular a band with which Sanders was connected early on. When the Mayday Parade started, Sanders was still in contact with the band’s singer, Mike Hanson, who encouraged him to use the song on the EP. “Mike Hanson’s songs have always been an important source of inspiration for me,” says Sanders. “He was actually the one who said he should release the cover” But Lauren “and this conversation made me think about what other songs I should cover.”

For Sanders, it goes deeper than just treating some of his favorite songs. It was also an opportunity to cover a song (“But Lauren”) by one of his heroes – and maybe expose people to one of his favorite bands for the first time.

“I hope that My Rock and Roll Heart will introduce people to Goodbye Love, my favorite local band for the first time,” says Sanders. “That was before the internet and they never really broke out of Tallahassee. So it’s cool that people can discover their music through me – and this EP.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXtkzbGF9yU (/ embed)