Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY (BBWAA) – Derek Jeter received the second highest plural in the history of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America who voted for the National Baseball Hall of Fame by being elected Tuesday along with Larry Walker in the 2020 election verified by Ernst & Young.

Of the 397 votes cast by selected 10-year members of the BBWAA, Jeter was named at 396 (99.7 percent), second only former 100% New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in 2019, and third place Ken Griffey Jr . , which received 99.3 percent of the votes in 2016.

While Jeter was elected in his first year of eligibility, Walker reached the BBWAA vote in his 10th and final year. They are honored as part of the Hall Induction Weekend on July 24-27 in Cooperstown, NY, along with catcher Ted Simmons and the deceased Major League Players Association executive director Marvin Miller, who were elected in December by the Modern Baseball Era Committee .

This weekend will also be the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner for the broadcaster, Ken Harrelson, and the 2020 J.G. honored. Winner Taylor Spink Award for writing, the late Nick Cafardo.

To earn election to the Gallery of Honor, players on 75 percent of the ballot papers issued must be named by eligible members of the BBWAA. The cut-off point this year was 298 votes. Walker, a resident of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, received 304 votes (76.6 percent) and only became the second Canadian-born player to be chosen in the Hall along with Fergie Jenkins, a resident of Chatham, Ontario, who in 1991 was initiated.

Walker, whose 22 percent support in 2019 from 2019 was the highest for a player in his final year of eligibility in 65, is also the first player to ever wear a Colorado Rockies uniform chosen in the Hall of Fame.

Pitcher 20 votes too short for the total needed for induction, pitcher Curt Schilling with 70 percent of the votes in his eighth year on the ballot. The only other players mentioned on more than half of the votes were pitcher Roger Clemens (61.0), outfielder Barry Bonds (60.7) and shortstop Omar Vizquel (52.6). Players may continue to vote provided that they state five percent of the votes cast. Unlike Jeter, the only one of the 18 candidates for the first vote to reach that level was outfielder Bobby Abreu (5.5).

Jeter, 45, spent all 20 of his Major League seasons with the 1995-2014 Yankees, was a member of five World Series championship teams, led the Yankees from 2003 until the end of his career and finished with 3,465 hits, the sixth highest total in history. His other career positions are seventh in at-bats (11,195), 11th in runs (1,923), 23rd in total bases (4,921), 29th in games (2,747) and 35th in doubles (544). Jeter never played a position other than shortstop in his 2,674 matches in the field, which only ever takes second place on Vizquel. Jeter was the American League Rookie of the year in 1996, was number two for the AL Most Valuable Player Award in 2006 and finished third in AL MVP voting twice, in 1998 and 2009.

The 14-time All-Star was the 2000-game MVP in Atlanta, and later that year was also the World Series MVP in the five-game triumph of the Yankees over the New York Mets. Jeter had eight 200-hit seasons, hit .300 12 times, scored 100 or more points 13 times and won five Gold Glove Awards for the field.

He participated in 33 series and 158 games in the postseason game, both records, and also has postseason marks for at-bats (650), runs (111), hits (200), total bases (302), doubles ( 32) and triples (5). Essentially the equivalent of a fully regular season, Jeter hit .308 in the postseason with 20 runs, 61 runs batted in and 66 runs. He won the Hank Aaron Award for hitting in 2006 and ’09, the Roberto Clemente Award for community service in 2009 and the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for philanthropy in 2011.

Walker, 53, beat .313 with 383 home games during 17 seasons with Montreal, Colorado and St. Louis. He was the National League MVP in 1997 when he hit .366 with leading results in home runs (49), total bases (409, the 18th-highest single-season total in history), on-base percentage (.452) and slugging percentage (.720) for the Rockies. The triple battle champion won seven Gold Glove Awards for the field and three Silver Slugger Awards as outfielder. Walker was a five-fold All-Star who is in twelfth place in the career-slugging percentage (.565) and the fifteenth in career-on-base percentage plus slugging (.965). He hit .357 with a 1.366 OPS in his only World Series appearance in 2004, a four-part sweep of the Cardinals by the Boston Red Sox.

With the election of Jeter, there are 57 players in the Hall of Fame who have been chosen in their first year of eligibility. Jeter is also the 55th Hall of Famer who played with only one club.

The Hall of Fame now has 333 elected members, including 235 players, of which 134 have passed the BBWAA vote. The average vote in the 2020 elections included 6.61 names, a decrease of 8.01 last year, with 20.5 percent of voters using all 10 slots, a decrease of 42.8 percent last year. The total number of ballot papers issued marked a return rate of 97.1 percent of the 409 ballot papers voted.

The voice:

Derek Jeter 396 (99.7 percent), Larry Walker 304 (76.6), Curt Schilling 278 (70.0), Roger Clemens 242 (61.0), Barry Bonds 241 (60.7), Omar Vizquel 209 (52.6), Scott Rolen 140 (35.3), Billy Wagner 126 (31.7), Gary Sheffield 121 (30.5), Todd Helton 116 (29.2), Manny Ramírez 112 (28.2), Jeff Kent 109 (27.5), Andruw Jones 77 (19.4), Sammy Sosa 55 (13.9), Andy Pettitte 45 (11.3), Bobby Abreu 22 (5.5), Paul Konerko 10 (2.5), Jason Giambi 6 (1.5), Alfonso Soriano 6 (1.5), Eric Chavez 2 (0.5), Cliff Lee 2 (0.5), Adam Dunn 1, Brad Penny 1 (0.3), Raúl Ibañez 1 (0.3) JJ Putz 1 (0.3), Josh Beckett 0, Heath Bell 0, Chone Figgins 0, Rafael Furcal 0, Carlos Peña 0, Brian Roberts 0, José Valverde 0.

