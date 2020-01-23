Derek Jeter celebrates the election of the Hall of Fame with his wife and daughters

advertisement

Hannah Jeter, Derek Jeter and their daughters. The player’s grandstand / YouTube

Melt our hearts! Derek Jeter When he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for his sporting career, he reached an important milestone – and he was able to celebrate the historic moment with his family at his side.

In a video that The Players’ Tribune posted on Facebook on Wednesday, January 22, the baseball star was shown how he got the big news from over the phone Jack O’Connell the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Derek, 45, was accompanied by his wife, Hannah Jeter, Daughters, Bella and Story and parents, Sanderson Charles Jeter and Dorothy Jeter,

“You’ll be fine in about two seconds,” said O’Connell. “Baseball writers voted you into the Hall of Fame. Congratulations.”

The co-owner of the Miami Marlins thanked O’Connell for the honor and added, “Jack, you know what? I always look forward to seeing you and hearing your voice. But for selfish reasons, your voice sounds a little better today. “

On Tuesday, January 21, it was announced that Derek had been elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The decision to include the earlier shortstop for New York Yankees was almost unanimous, with the exception of one vote among the 397 ballots.

The New Jersey-born athlete had an impressive 20-year run with the Yankees until 2014. He retired from the sport in 2014 with 3,465 career successes, five World Series titles and is a 14-time All-Star of the American League. Its uniform number 2 was officially retired by the Yankees in May 2017.

“He played the game right from the start and his confidence was infectious. He felt so often that he was not contested, and that belief left his teammates behind, which led to so many victories in so many years. ” Brian Cashmanthe Yankees senior vice president and general manager said in a statement to MLB.com on Tuesday. “He has given our fans countless memories and it is clear how much he will always mean to them. Thanks to Derek we have reached the height of the baseball world five times and he will be a defining player of his generation forever. Congratulations to a well-deserved honor. “

After retiring from MLB in 2014, Derek and Hannah, who married in 2016, welcomed Bella, 2, in 2017 and Story, 11 months, in January 2019, “It was being their parents.

“You always hear people say,” Wait until you have your own children, “but it’s really true. I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I was blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m happy to see them grow every day. “

