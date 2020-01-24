Derek Hough weighs a video of Sister Julianne Hough undergoing an energy healing

advertisement

Goop’s new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, premiered on Netflix on Friday. As a result, Julianne Hough joined Goop employees to try “somatic energy healing”. This week, former Dancing With the Stars pro took part in the World Economic Forum in Davos with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral, and on Thursday, The B-Bible podcast presenter Jackie Schimmel Haas released a clip of Hough’s healing at the Event.

In the clip, the dancer is lying face down on a table when the energy healer is standing above her.

“There is always a huge loss of energy and a feeling of liberation, of freedom,” says Amaral when Hough screams and writhes on the table. “Emotions can express themselves when the system moves, when energy is stored or bound in the muscles because it dissolves.”

“I will tell my children that this is ‘The Exorcist’,” Schimmel Hass joked, adding: “Policy Guideline Disclaimer: I am striving for such flexibility and mental attachment and hope for similar orgasmic experiences at Kinrgy. Love and light. ] “

“I thought the same thing when I first saw it!” Hough commented.

Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, also commented on the video, thinking that the alternative practice might look “crazy”, but it’s worth exploring.

“This stuff looks crazy and crazy, but it’s a pretty wild experience to dive into it with an understanding of pure energy,” he wrote. “Maybe ahead of its time, but it’s worth being open.”

“I am forever grateful to have John at my side to help me get back to my true nature physically, emotionally and energetically,” Hough was quoted on Amaral’s website. “It is reassuring to know that I can trust John at all the different outlets, that he provides information and resources that I can use to” easily “understand my journey into the unknown.”

Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, Maria Menounous and Carrie Ann Inaba are also quoted on the website.

The Goop Lab consists of six half-hour episodes in which Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and her staff learn and try out a range of wellness treatments such as psychedelics, psychic media and more. Each episode focuses on a different topic and offers interviews with experts in the field, often conducted by Paltrow and Goops Chief Content Officer, Elise Loehn, and Paltrow, who also participated in the energy healing treatment.

Photo credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison

