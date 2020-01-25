Depending on whether the 49ers or the Chiefs win, the Super Bowl Tipper sees 2020 for stocks as follows

advertisement

Many equity investors will bet that San Francisco will win the Super Bowl on February 2nd. This is because they are following the theory that the U.S. stock market will rise the following year if the Super Bowl winner traces its roots back to the original National Football League – like the 49ers can. In contrast, the stock market is forecast to decline if the winning team is from the original American Football League – as is the case with the Kansas City Chiefs.

(For the purposes of this discussion, I overlook the numerous amendments and exceptions that supporters have proposed over the years to deal with enlargement teams, conferences, etc.)

This theory – called the Super Bowl Predictor – has a long and remarkable history. To the best of my knowledge, it was “discovered” in 1978 by Leonard Koppett, a sports journalist for the New York Times. William LeFevre, editor of a newsletter entitled Monday Morning Market Memo, accepted Koppett’s proposal and followed it. He was then popularized by Robert Stovall, then president of the Stovall Twenty First Advisors investment firm.

advertisement

At the time the Predictor was discovered, Koppett claimed that it had never had a year without success. In any case, that seemed impressive, but the statisticians were not influenced. They insisted that we have to test its performance in real time – in other words, in the years after it was discovered. This is because, in retrospect, it is too easy to “discover” relationships that look incredibly accurate, but are completely wrong, and will stop working immediately if you follow them. (For example, the correlation between the S&P 500 and butter production in Bangladesh or between the stock market and the number of buried treasures discovered off the coasts of England and Wales.)

The Super Bowl Predictor was worse than worthless

In real time, the Super Bowl Predictor has been more than worthless since its “discovery” in 1978. As you can see in the graph below, after the AFL team won the Super Bowl, the stock market performed better than in the years when the winners had their roots in the original NFL – just the opposite of what the predictor suggests to predict.

This does not mean that you should be root for Kansas City. The differences shown in the adjacent table are not significant at a confidence level of 95% that statisticians often use to determine whether a pattern is real.

Of course, the Super Bowl Predictor isn’t the only pattern that, according to investors on the stock market, turns out to be wrong. In fact, such “discoveries” are all too common, according to a recent study.

The study, entitled “Superstition,” was carried out by Jessica Wachter, Professor of Financial Management at the Wharton School, and Hongye Guo, PhD student in finance at this institution. Not only did they provide many examples of superstitious behavior, they also showed that investors cannot help but participate. This is because our psyche has “great difficulty” really thinking about randomness, said Professor Wachter in an interview. Instead, we are subconsciously made to “discover” patterns in the data that are completely random.

“The Super Bowl Predictor is a great example of superstitious investing,” she added in an email. And because the all too human tendency to find order in chaos is universal, not only naive amateurs are concerned with practice. Professional investors are also guilty, the researchers found.

So don’t be surprised if your financial planner or investment advisor is interested in the 49ers. In this case, you may want to share this column with them.

Mark Hulbert regularly writes articles for MarketWatch. In his Hulbert Ratings, investment newsletters are tracked, for which a flat fee is charged. He can be reached at mark@hulbertratings.com

More: January earnings point to a strong 2020 for stocks – but don’t be too excited

Plus: Value stocks are making a comeback and here’s how to get started early

advertisement