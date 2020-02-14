Tyson Fury has promised WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to face “the best Tyson Fury” for the second time on February 22nd in Las Vegas.

Since the first fight in December 2018, when “The Gypsy King” had to settle for a controversial decision, the 31-year-old has extended his unbeaten record to 30 fights.

While Fury had to pull himself off the screen twice 14 months ago, he started fighting shortly after the end of a two and a half year exodus from sport after defeating Vladimir Klitschko.

In the aftermath of Wilder’s outboxing, the Brit beat Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin and switched coaches from Ben Davison to SugarHill Steward before the rematch in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury said, “I have never been as focused or ready for a fight as I am for this fight. I’ve pulled out all the stops that anyone could ever pull for a training camp.

“Every box was checked. We’ll see the best Tyson anger that Tyson anger can be. “

The decision to team up with a new coach two months before the rematch in December was a big surprise, but Fury explained why he partnered with the late coach Emanuel Steward’s nephew.

He added: “I had a good defensive coach in Ben Davison. We worked a lot on defense every day for two years. He’s the best defense, so I needed an aggressive coach. Tyson Fury and coach Ben Davison had an amicable split in December (Liam McBurney / PA).

“I’ve worked with SugarHill in the past, I knew he was a good guy and we got on well. Communication is the key to any relationship and that’s why I brought it in and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. “

Earlier this year, Fury insisted he would take Wilder out in the second round and explained why he had changed his strategy from the first competition.

Despite Wilder’s last outboxing, which is unbeaten, the judges’ score cards were 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113.

“It was almost a blessing that I didn’t make the decision,” said the direct heavyweight world champion in a conference call.

“I think I can pull Deontay Wilder out of the traffic very, very comfortably, but the fact is that I thought I last pulled him out of circulation and it is not a good thing if I believe it, the judges have to believe it.

“To guarantee victory, I have to get a knock-out. I don’t want to leave anything behind this time and I don’t want another controversial decision. I want it to be defined either way. “

If Fury defeated Wilder once and for all, it would mean that the Manchester-born boxer would finally win the WBC belt after holding the belts of WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring magazine after defeating Klitschko in November 2015.

“I always like challenges,” he said. “The WBC is one that I have missed over the years. Wladimir Klitschko, left, was anesthetized by Tyson Fury (Simon Cooper / PA) in November 2015.

“For some reason I haven’t got my hands on it yet and it would complete my collection of all belts out there. It would be nice to complete the collection with certainty. “

Already in October, Fury told the PA news agency that he would retire from the sport after three more fights, starting with his second clash with Wilder.

A possible third contest may be on the cards regardless of the outcome on February 22, but the British fighter is not interested in his legacy.

Instead, he considered the prospect of being known as the best of his time if he could defeat the 34-year-old.

Fury insisted, “When I finish boxing, I don’t care about the legacy, but the fact is that it’s important to me to be active and what’s going to happen now.”

“I think winning this fight would make me the best of my time. No longer to be proven.

“Everyone else was defeated because only I and Deontay Wilder remained undefeated after 12 years as professionals. Everything is at stake for this fight and it is a huge bankruptcy to win.”