Advertisement

He is considered a champion today, but a boxer Deontay Wilder fought battles outside the ring, even when he was on the verge of suicide.

Speaking to BT Sports, Wilder said that when his daughter was born in 2005, he was at the lowest point in his life.

At one point in 2006, he had a gun on his lap that was ready to commit suicide. He said:

Advertisement

These thoughts come to mind – we are all human. These thoughts come to mind for anyone who is going through some type of depression or going through different things in your life.

You think the only way to end all of this is to end your life. They don’t think of others, but only of themselves and current events.

He persisted and took his gloves in hand for his daughter before becoming bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games and 33 world champion.

Watch him speak about this time in his life:

“I lost my family. I had a gun in my lap and was ready to kill myself.”

“We all pray that children are born healthy.” @ BronzeBomber talks about depression problems early in his life. pic.twitter.com/wojJ1GXcLX

– Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 3, 2020

Photo credit: Bronze bomber

Advertisement