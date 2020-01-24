Denver priest shot at mass can be declared a saint

advertisement

When Joseph Heinrichs fled the Kulturkampf of Otto von Bismarck, he thought he escaped persecution. He did not know that shortly after he was ordained a Franciscan priest and adopted the religious name Leo, he would be shot because of the hatred of one man for the Catholic faith.

Fr. Leo Heinrichs initially served in various locations in New York and New Jersey, but in 1907 he was assigned to the parish of St. Elizabeth in Denver, Colorado. According to the website of the parish: ‘When Fr. Leo Heinrichs, O.F.M., became pastor of St. Elizabeth’s on September 23, 1907, Denver is poor heard they had a friend in the pastor of St. Elizabeth, and every morning a line formed at the monastery gate.“

He was a holy priest, a shepherd who cared very much about the people he served, especially the poor and working class.

Yet he was still a priest and this simple fact angered a man named Giuseppe Alia, who was one personal vendetta against all priests. Alia declined his aggression on Sunday, February 22, 1908. Here is a retelling of the story of Fr. Eusebius, who was at the parish and told the events in a letter published in the Messenger magazine.

Father Leo had won the love and worship of all parishioners and the entire community. If I had been famous in his place, the villain would have shot me. Father Leo read the six-hour mass and distributed Holy Communion. There were around sixty communicants. When Father Leo was in front of the Blessed Virgin’s altar and gave Communion to a poorly dressed man, he did not receive it, but threw it on the floor drew a revolver and shot good, loyal, beloved Father Leo through the heart.

The little altar boy who accompanied him with a candle saw the weapon and called: “Father! Beware!” The priest asked, “Why?” And at the same time he was shot. although with great pain he bent down to gather a number of Holy Hosts who had fallen to the ground. The boy exclaimed: “But father! haven’t you been shot? “Of course,” he replied, “I was shot badly. Where is Father Eusebius?” The boy said, “I will call him.” With this, Father Leo fell to the ground and laid the ciborium on the steps from the altar of the Blessed Virgin, and lying in a kneeling position next to it. He had been to confession on Saturday. He gave himself the Holy Viaticum and was acquitted and anointed by Father Walston, while I gathered the twenty-five Hosts who were lying around and placed the Holy Sacrament in the tabernacle.

According to the website of the Franciscan Friar: “He had preached a few days earlier”How lovely it is to die at the feet of Mary. “”

Alia was picked up quickly and later said he was not on Fr. had targeted. Heinrichs specifically, and he would have shot all the priests in the parish if he could. His last words before he was hanged were: “Death to the priests!”

The life and death of Fr. Heinrichs was an inspiration to many and his canonization case was first introduced in 1928, with an official opening of his case in 1933. He is currently recognized as a “servant of God, but if the pope gives him a” martyr ‘then his case could possibly be speeded up with the evidence of miracles through his intercession.

