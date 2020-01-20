Dentist who drove hoverboard while removing tooth found guilty of 'illegal dental acts'

advertisement

STUFF

An Alaska dentist who was confronted with a large number of indictments, including Medicaid fraud and unlawful dental acts, and was accused of riding a hoverboard while he took a patient’s tooth was found guilty on all counts

advertisement

An Alaska dentist who was confronted with a large number of indictments, including Medicaid fraud and unlawful dental acts, and was accused of riding a hoverboard while he took a patient’s tooth, was found guilty on all counts Friday.

Seth Lookhart, 34, of Anchorage, faces 46 counts after allegedly participating in a “plan to commit fraud” Medicaid of at least US $ 1.8 million in fraudulent billing, stealing from business partners, reckless behavior and more.

As part of his Medicaid fraud, according to the public prosecutor, Lookhart unnecessarily anesthetized $ 10,000 and invoiced taxpayers for each proceeding.

Judge Michael Wolverton described the evidence against Lookhart as “simply overwhelming” in his written judgment, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

READ MORE:

* Cockroaches evolve to the point where they are almost impossible to kill

* How do the costs of dental work in New Zealand relate to other countries?

* American homeless veteran pleads guilty to US $ 400,000 GoFundMe scam

* Fake Sydney dentist convicted after performing root canals, extractions

“Perhaps the most remarkable of all is the fact that this overwhelming amount of evidence was often supported, and often in provocative detail, by Dr. Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos,” Wolverton wrote.

The case attracted national attention after telephone reports showed that Lookhart was sending a video about himself on a hoverboard while removing the tooth of a stunned patient during a July 2016 procedure.

Lookhart referred to his actions as a “new standard of care” in the text messages, which he sent to at least eight people outside of his dental practice.

“What you did was disgraceful, narcissistic and crazy,” said Veronica Wilhelm, the patient in the video, to Lookhart during a testimony during the December trial.

– New York Daily News

advertisement