Dentist filmed tooth extract while found guilty on hoverboard in 46 cases

advertisement

ANCHORAGE – A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, was sentenced to dozens of charges, according to the Alaska Department of Law, after being filmed while standing on a hoverboard while pulling a patient’s tooth.

Seth Lookhart was convicted of 46 crimes and crimes in the Anchorage Superior Court on Friday. Judge Michael Wolverton called the evidence presented by the state during a five-week banking process “overwhelming,” the Department of Law said in a press release.

In a lawsuit filed by the state in 2017, Lookhart was accused of “illegal dental acts” according to which his patient care did not meet professional standards.

advertisement

Lookhart, the prosecution said, “performed a tooth removal on a sedated patient on a hoverboard,” filmed the procedure, and then sent it to several people.

In at least one interview, Lookhart joked that performing oral surgery on a hoverboard was a “new standard of care,” the lawsuit said, citing telephone documents.

Lookhart has also been charged with medical fraud for billing Medicaid for procedures that are either unnecessary or improperly justified and stealing for $ 25,000 or more by deriving dozens of other funds from Alaska Dental Arts.

The evidence showed that Lookhart “believed he could get away with his fraud indefinitely and believed that his plan was foolproof,” said Judge Wolverton, according to the Department of Law press release. This evidence “was often and often supported in unbearable detail by Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos.”

A Lookhart lawyer, who had not pleaded guilty in all matters, declined to comment on Sunday.

He is expected to be sentenced on April 30.

The Alaska Department of Law thanked several former Lookhart patients who testified during the trial, including the patient whose tooth was removed while Lookhart was being filmed on the hoverboard.

Veronica Wilhelm testified that she disagreed with being filmed or perforated on the hoverboard while driving, CNN subsidiary KTUU reported last month.

Wilhelm didn’t even know about the video until investigators contacted her, she said.

“I would have said” hell no “! No, that’s unprofessional,” she said, according to the KTUU. “It’s crazy.”

Stockler apologized to Wilhelm in court on behalf of his client.

“It is unacceptable and I can be sure that when I agreed to represent him, I looked him in the face and told him what I thought about him to do this,” he said.

According to KTUU, Wilhelm turned to Lookhart and told him that she thought he could have made better decisions.

,

advertisement