Dense fog blankets Delhi, visibility falls below 150m

advertisement

It was a foggy morning in the capital with a view that fell below 150 meters in various places, according to the IMD.

Visibility is likely to improve by 11 a.m. with a clear sky forecast for the rest of the day.

“Delhi reported dense / very dense fog (visibility: 25-50 meters) at 5:30 am IST today and dense / very dense fog is likely to continue until 1000-1100 hours and improve afterwards. Dense to very dense fog is likely to have an impact on flight operations and transport due to poor visibility, “tweeted the IMD on Wednesday morning.

advertisement

Also read: 5 flights diverted from city, 22 trains delayed by fog

According to the SkyMet weather, the wind direction is likely to change from the current east direction to a north / northwest direction that will blow away the chance of fog in the coming days. The wind is expected to be strong and also improve the AQI, SkyMet added.

Clear sky in particular is expected on Republic Day.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement