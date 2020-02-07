Cinema in the film house, Landmark was the location on Wednesday February 5, 2020 for celebrities and influencers to screen “Birds of Prey”. The cinema had over 200 guests who are big fans of DC comics and the character, Harley Quinn, The guests were spoiled with the great atmosphere of the cinemas, eating, drinking, many interesting games and fun activities such as face painting and tattooing.

The theme of the day was “Joke on you” and many of our guests felt like beautiful outfits, just like Harley Quinn. A big highlight was Idia Aisien and their squad came up as if they were going to wreak havoc in the cinema.

Speak at the premiere Idia Aisien confirms that she is a fan of the Harley Quinn character and that she enjoyed taking part in the premiere with her squad, especially the fact that she had replicated the character with herself and her squad; She explained that:

”I am a big DC fan and Harley Quinn is my favorite. I love the fact that she broke up with the clown and many of us can identify. I’ve had a lot of clown stories to post on my site, I mean, I enjoy Harley Quinn and the cinema experience here is really great. “

The MX4D experience always leaves the audience looking forward to watching films at the Filmhouse Cinema. The technology transmits the film actions and the spectacle to the audience.

Filmhouse Cinemas offer cinema enthusiasts all over the country the opportunity to deal with box office hits. This has created a leap into cinema culture among Nigerians.

“It’s always fun to come to Filmhouse for a film premiere and I’m so excited for it. I’m Harley Quinn’s biggest fan, I even came here in Nigeria with her shoes!”, Denrele said

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, February 7, 2020.

