Denise Richards and husband allegedly sued for destroyed home

The real housewives from Beverly Hills play the leading role Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were sued, according to The Blast, for allegedly destroying their apartment building.

But Denise’s spokesman told RadarOnline.com about the charge, “It’s not true.”

Legal documents obtained from the website are reported to indicate that Denise (48) and Aaron (47) rented a Los Angeles home together on July 22, 2018, and signed a rental agreement that includes a specific clause about which pets they had in the house may have.

According to the lawsuit, Denise agreed “to accommodate no animals other than two pot-bellied pigs and three dogs on the property.” In addition, “properly using, operating and protecting the property and keeping it clean and hygienic would pay for any damage to property caused by tenants or pets. “

The documents claim Denise and her husband, whom she married in 2018, agreed “not to bother or annoy the neighbors, and once the premises have been vacated, the accused will return the property to the plaintiffs who have no personal property had property, and would remove all debris, return the property in the same condition it was in when the lease began. ‘

According to the owner of the property, this has not happened and instead he claims that the two “violated the above written contract by causing significant damage to the property and knowingly and willfully violating the Pet Addendum”.

However, it is unclear what damage they are said to have done, The Blast has found.

The owner claimed in the legal records that the couple knew what would happen to their pets and said, “The deliberate misrepresentations of the accused, and each of them was committed with malice, oppression, and fraud. In addition, this behavior was despicable in that it was so mean, base, contemptuous, miserable, miserable and despicable that ordinary decent people looked down on and despised it. “

Animal lover Denise’s beloved dog Louie just died this week.

“With a broken heart”. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie. did everything to keep him here. Unfortunately, it was time for us to cross the Rainbow Bridge, ”she wrote in a social media post.

The RHOBH beauty remarked about the deceased dog: “We saved him 10 years ago and he is one of the funniest and liveliest furry babies. I am so grateful that he waited until I got home so I could see him I know he’s now with some of his siblings and his Nana (my mother) but it still hurts Louie, you are so loved and terribly missed Thank you for giving us your unconditional love and blessed your bubbly beautiful spirit, my my. “

Denise and Aaron, who run a “healing center”, got married in a sumptuous and romantic Malibu ceremony.

She sold her house in Los Angeles a few weeks before her wedding.

Charlie SheenThe ex-wife has been through a lot and recently underwent emergency surgery to repair four different hernias, as her husband first revealed online.

