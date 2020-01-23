Denis Villeneuve wants to return to the world of the 'Blade Runner' in a way

advertisement

Well received by critics and fans, Denis Villeneuvecontinuation Blade Runner 2049 In 2017, $ 260 million was collected worldwide, an impressive number, until you find that the film’s production budget alone was a massive $ 150 million. In other words, quite a lot of people saw the film, but it didn’t exactly bring the profit needed to guarantee another film.

Regardless, Villeneuve reveals to Empire that he is hungry to return to the world of Blade Runner. And if he ever gets the chance, he’s not interested in doing another sequel.

“It’s such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world,” said the director of the upcoming Dune film. “The problem I have is the word” continued “. I think cinema needs original stories, But if you ask me if I want to visit this universe again in a different way, I can say yes. It should be an independent project, Something that is separate from the other two films. “

advertisement

He added: “A detective noir story set in the future … I sometimes wake up at night and dream about it.”

At this point, a low budget side story sounds like a pretty good idea to us.

advertisement