Denis Villeneuve says 'Blade Runner' keeps calling him

advertisement

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Blade Runner 2049, attended a new interview to share his recurring interest in producing another film for the series. But only if it wasn’t a sequel.

The director took on the unenviable challenge of producing the second installment of the Blade Runner series, which was perfectly started by Ridley Scott in 1982.

That may have fueled the fire in Villeneuve, but he also considered whether he just wanted to add another title to the growing series or not. The creator suggested that he would prefer to move away from the previous films, even though he wanted to use the same universe.

advertisement

“It’s such an inspiring place, the world of the Blade Runner,” Villeneuve told Empire. Blade Runner’s suppressive, smog-filled world may not be the first place to be inspired, but the director definitely wants to explore that place again.

During the interview, Villeneuve suggested that it was the labeling of projects that could possibly hold him back. “The problem I have is the word” sequel “. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I want to revisit this universe again, I can say yes.”

“It should be a separate project. Somewhat separate from the other two films. A detective noir story set in the future … I sometimes wake up at night and dream about it. ”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZOaI_Fn5o4 [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement