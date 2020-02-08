(IOWA CITY, Iowa – Deep in the historical archives of the state where Monday’s first presidential contest will be held on Monday is Ellen Mowrer Miller’s farm diary, which over a century and a half ago expressed optimism that a Dozen democratic candidates are trying to shout: “I see all things that are good, holy and beautiful.”

By Monday evening, only one of these candidates will “see things that are good,” although three, maybe four, others who try to “face” an Iowa caucus loss will claim to have such a vision. Ronald Reagan did this after losing here in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1988 and Donald Trump in 2016. All three lost here, then triumphed in New Hampshire eight days later – and won the White House in November.

No democrat has lost a competitive Iowa caucus and won the presidency. This is one of the reasons why Monday’s competitions mean so much. But while, as financial advisors argue, past performance is no guarantee of future results, the large democratic field is crying out for profit, a strange practice in Iowa. It’s the process of blowing wind through grain to remove the chaff, a process that people here have mastered since Ellen Mowrer Miller scratched her thoughts in her diary in 1868, the year Andrew Johnson was charged.

Of course, all of this is done without resentment or accusation. I remember a conversation two decades ago with Jane Smiley, the author of “A Thousand Acres”, who did an MFA and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa and taught for 15 years at Iowa State University in Ames. She pointed out that there are wild areas in other states of the Midwest, but practically none in Iowa. “So,” she said, “the people there are civilized.”

It was civilized. This is a state that sticks to what David Richards described in a biography of actress Jean Seberg from Marshalltown as “an innocence made of corn that belongs to this landscape as well as the sunflowers”.

The state has invited former Maryland MP John Delaney to nearly 275 events in all 99 Iowa counties, perhaps a record, and certainly one for a candidate who received 1 percent support in a survey the week before the meetings ninth place. Iowa was a hospitable home away from home for Senator Amy Klobuchar from neighboring Minnesota, who is likely to have more than 175 events in the state before the event starts on Monday evening. It is deep in the double digits here and someone to watch.

But as the clashes approach, all eyes are on Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is on the rise in Iowa, where he lost two tenths of a percentage point against Hillary Rodham Clinton four years ago.

Last month’s Los Angeles Times poll among Democrats in California voted in the past week that Sanders’ support has been largely dominated by liberals – instant confirmation of the party’s development over the past four years and one alarming phenomenon in the eyes of conventional Democrats who fear that a leftist candidate will only benefit President Donald J. Trump by harvesting moderate voters who would otherwise be congenial for a democratic challenger.

It has long been a political nostrum that Iowa Democrats are more liberal nationwide than Democrats. But Iowa’s decisions have important implications for the nation’s decisions, especially in the Midwest. Trump campaign officials are spreading reports claiming that more and more Democrats and Independents are taking part in the President’s rallies – about three out of five in the recent crowd in Wisconsin in an urban congressional district.

The fear of alienating potential anti-Trump voters is the engine of efforts by Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., all of whom – some more subtle than others – fight. that the Democrats must reject leftist politics (and reject Massachusetts and Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren).

Add the composite survey results from the FiveThirtyEight website for Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Biden and exceed the composite results for Sanders and Warren by approximately 10 percentage points. However, the results of the caucus are not reported as such. If Sanders wins in Iowa and then wins in New Hampshire, where he defeats Clinton by 22 percentage points in 2016, he becomes a formidable force.

What happens then? He could go to the nomination. He could stumble in South Carolina, be brought back to Earth, and then the Democrats would embark on a trench warfare that would lead to Super Tuesday, where 14 states held contests exactly one month after Iowa’s rallies. On the other hand, the creation of Sanders could cause an “ABS” movement –

“Anybody But Sanders,” an echo of the “ABM” movement (Anybody But McGovern) that emerged after Senator George McGovern was heading for the party’s nomination in 1972. The first signs appeared last week when Third Way, a centrist group, warned that Sanders had a “politically toxic background”.

In the meantime, the second choice is important in Iowa.

At Monday meetings, supporters of candidates who don’t attract 15 percent of the people in the room must leave their candidate and connect with another. However, a second choice does not mean a second chance. Buttigieg may not have 15 percent support in some cases. Klobuchar is not allowed to either. Will those Democrats who spurn the Warren and Sanders corner go to the Biden corner? If Buttigieg’s followers are not 15 percent but Klobuchar, would they move to the Klobuchar corner?

Any number of permutations are possible. Elementary school in New Hampshire is like a lady. Iowa’s caucuses are like three-dimensional Chinese stones. Campaign managers were fired for poor performance in Iowa, campaigns were closed for poor performance in Iowa.

Critics of Iowa – mostly because its demographic profile is so one-dimensional, with a population of 91 percent white – forget that it is also something of an exchange state. Only four times since 1948 has Iowa voted for the loser in the general election. Democrats insist that they have a chance in Iowa in November. Although Clinton lost about 10 percentage points in 2016, Trump’s trade policy hit the state hard. The vote on Monday is just the start of a bigger competition.

David M. Shribman is the former editor-in-chief of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at ShribmanPG.