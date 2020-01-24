advertisement

The prosecutors of the Democratic House have put forward, during President Donald Trump’s removal sentence, an extensive argument that he has abused power like no other president in history, swallowed by a “completely fake” theory of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections.

The Democrats say that this led Trump to demand that Ukraine investigate his rival Joe Biden – while holding back crucial military aid as leverage.

On Friday, the Democrats will present their last day of arguments for skeptical Republican senators on the other side against the president, obstruction of Congress. “Right things,” Chief Prosecutor Adam Schiff told senators in a late night speech.

The Trump defense team is waiting for its turn, which is coming Saturday.

