WASHINGTON – House Democrats conducted marathon clashes against President Donald Trump on Wednesday and called on skeptical Republican senators to vote with them to push Trump out of office and “protect our democracy.”

Trump’s lawyers sat waiting for their appearance when the president pressured the process from afar and jokingly threatened to face the Democrats by “sitting in the front row staring at their corrupt faces”.

The challenge facing the property managers is clear. Democrats have 24 hours to file charges against Trump within three days. They are trying not only to win fidgety senators sitting quietly in the hall, but to win over an American public that is deeply divided over the president and his impeachment in an election year.

MP Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, explained what the Democrats viewed as the President’s “corrupt operation” to abuse his power over the President and then hamper the Congress investigation. Then he asked the senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to rely on the intentions of the nation’s founding fathers, who were the remedy for impeachment.

“In the coming days, we will present to you – and the American people – the extensive evidence gathered during Parliament’s impeachment investigation into the President’s abuse of power,” Schiff told the Senate. “You will hear your testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if you allow it. “

After a lunch break, Schiff returned to the Senate Well to explain the government’s military aid to Ukraine. He made several testimonies from Ambassador William Taylor, who said support was withheld when Trump urged the country to announce an investigation into Democrats.

Most senators sat at their desks, as the rules dictate, although some had stretched out their legs, stood behind the desks or on the back wall of the chamber, and time was spread out. The visitors watched from the galleries, one interrupted briefly in protest.

The Democrats completed the first day of their presentation shortly before 10 a.m.

The process begins at the beginning of an election year, and there is little evidence that Republicans are interested in calling in more witnesses or going beyond an accelerated assessment, which is likely to result in a quick vote on charges related to Trump’s negotiations with the Ukraine leads.

Several GOP senators said on Wednesday that they had seen no evidence of Trump’s allegations, despite rejecting subpoenas for witnesses and documents 24 hours earlier. Democrats described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said the senators had a duty to collect more.

The process is only the third time that the Senate is considering whether to remove an American president from office. The Democrats argue that Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid. He also hindered Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify in the home inspection. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions and saw the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president during his re-election campaign.

According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, the likelihood that the Senate will convict and reveal Trump is slightly higher than 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% say they don’t know enough to have an opinion.

A question on which there is broad agreement: Trump should enable top aides to act as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the strategy of more witnesses seems far from set. The controversy over the rules of the process continued until Tuesday night after midnight, and the Republicans shot down all democratic efforts to testify to Trump’s helpers, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The senators are likely to repeat these rejections next week and rule out any chance of new statements.

A long-term idea to link one of Trump’s favorite witnesses – Biden’s son Hunter Biden – to Bolton or another whom the Democrats want was quickly turned down.

“It’s off the table,” Democratic Senate Chairman Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session on Wednesday as the senators agreed to the long days ahead.

Trump, who attended a world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, praised his legal team and suggested that he was open to statements from his advisors, although this seems unlikely. He said there were “national security” concerns here.

After the House prosecutors have brought up their case, the president’s lawyers will follow for another 24 hours within three days. You will probably only take days off on Sundays.

“There are a lot of things I want to disprove,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said at the Capitol, “and we’ll disprove it.”

Then the senators have 16 hours to sit quietly at their desks, no speeches or cell phones to ask written questions, and another four hours to consider.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries.

Joe Biden fought at stops in Iowa and refused to let his son testify or show himself. “I don’t want any part of it,” he said.

“People ask the question: won’t the president be stronger and harder to beat if he survives? Yes, maybe. But Congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must vote and “live in history with it.” “.

Some Republicans expressed contempt for everything.

Iowa Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” the House Democrats had promised against Trump. “And as soon as we heard this overwhelming evidence,” she added mockingly. “I don’t know we need to see additional witnesses, but let’s hear this overwhelming evidence.”

The process started with a setback on Tuesday for Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell, who withdrew his plans to limit the two-day clashes to two days, as the White House preferred.

But the GOP leader has managed to get even the most stubborn Republicans, who have some concerns about Trump, to repel democratic demands for witnesses and testimonies. Ultimately, they approved a set of rules that postpones a final decision on whether or not to get additional testimony until the late end of the process.

Schumer complained of the remaining restrictions and said on Wednesday that the impeachment process would begin “with a cloud over it, a cloud of injustice”.

Republicans are looking forward to a quick process. Even so, Trump’s team of lawyers gave the opportunity on Wednesday to file a motion to dismiss the case, confirming that there were not enough Republican votes to support the motion.

The White House legal department has not contested Trump’s actions in its court records and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president didn’t do anything wrong.

Associate press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa contributed to this report.

