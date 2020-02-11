supplied

Christchurch conductor Beth Cohen wants the RNZ to focus on attracting more young people to classical music.

Instead of chasing the youth market with a new channel, a Christchurch conductor believes that RNZ should do more to get young people excited about classical music.

Last week, the public broadcaster announced it would remove Concert FM from its FM frequencies and replace it with a new one for a younger, wider audience.

The proposal proved controversial and was immediately taken up by prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Helen Clark. This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the government would release unused VHF frequencies for the concert, a move that RNZ Chairman Dr. Jim Mather greeted.

RNZ had proposed converting Concert into a fully automated radio station that was broadcast online and on AM radio, which would result in job losses. The station attracts around 173,000 viewers every week.

CONTINUE READING:

Government to release FM frequency to keep RNZ concert

* RNZ says the new “youth oriented” music brand will boost the entire radio industry

Professional conductor Beth Cohen said it was a mistake for RNZ to think that turning to pop format and competing with existing commercial channels could attract more young people.

“The answer, which is more difficult to find but more rewarding in the end, is to get more young people excited about classical music,” she said.

Cohen is a conductor with the Garden City Orchestra and also works with the Christchurch School of Music. Coming from the United States, she said many schools in New Zealand lack the resources to offer high quality music education programs that help get young people excited about classical music.

supplied

Classical music is a universal language, says Cohen, which can bridge demographic differences and unite people.

In the United States, Cohen operates a nonprofit youth music group that has launched programs for public relations and classical music engagement. One of them, aimed at young people with a migration background and young people with a low socio-economic background, Classical Teen Radio, encouraged young people to create videos that focused on their personal reactions to classical music.

“I had minority students from low-decile schools who heard nothing but rap and hip hop and suddenly wanted to hear something Mozart,” she said.

Classical music is a universal language, said Cohen, which can help overcome demographic differences and unite people.

“What we really need is the democratization of classical music and access to classical music for people who are out of the frame.”

Cohen said changes could include talkback sections that get young people to respond and express their opinions about classical music through podcasts and video pieces. The RNZ can draw on the expertise of teachers and conductors to attract a young audience for classical music.

Christchurch composer and conductor Luke Di Somma said the RNZ debate should not be portrayed as a “wrong generation choice” to get rid of one station for another. This implies both that classical music is not for young people and that older listeners are not interested, he said.

A youth station was a commendable goal, but RNZ Concert should work to diversify its audience, not to be eviscerated, or to go out to pasture, said Di Somma.

Mytchall Bransgrove

Composer and conductor Luke Di Somma says RNZ Concert should work to diversify its audience.

“I understand that management has not initiated a single meeting with its employees to discuss this. There are internationally strong models in which listeners of classical music rise among young people. That should be the goal of RNZ Concert.

“Let’s add something to the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders listening to RNZ concerts instead of playing generations against one another.”

An RNZ spokesman said the station had reviewed its music services last year to assess content, audience needs, and resources. Part of the review was to explore opportunities for RNZ Music to play a leading role in reaching new, younger and more diverse audiences.

Research on the RNZ concert would have taken many years, the spokesman said.

RNZ did not connect with all New Zealanders. It needed to reach a younger audience, especially those aged 18-35, a wider audience, including Māori and Pasifika, and an audience in Auckland, the spokesman said.

“Music is an ideal way to reach an audience that is not currently dealing with RNZ.”

Dr. Jim Mather, RNZ chairman, said the consultation with Concert FM staff is ongoing.

“No decisions have been made and RNZ will go through details with employees before making changes to jobs or roles.”