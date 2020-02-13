WASHINGTON – Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum called AIPAC a “hate group” on Wednesday after an unusually tough attack on the leading lobby group that supports Israel in Washington.

McCollum published a long statement denouncing AIPAC for a recent ad that accused Democrats of anti-Semitism.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

The lobby group published this ad on Facebook two weeks ago. After several media, including Haaretz, reported on the ad, AIPAC issued an apology.

skip

–

The AIPAC complaint led to a petition against Democratic members of Congress calling for conditions or restrictions on U.S. military aid to Israel, including McCollum. Her name was added to the list because she promoted a bill that, if approved, would require Israel not to use any of the $ 3.8 billion annually received from the United States to arrest or allow Palestinians under the age of 18 Arrested was proposed by McCollum in response to news of Israeli forces in the West Bank detaining and arresting Palestinians under the age of 13.

“AIPAC’s decision to use my image in paid Facebook ads that use anti-Semitism as a weapon to inspire followers by supporting me, my colleagues and my work to promote human rights for Palestinian children imprisoned in Israeli military prisons, attacking is hate speech, “McCollum wrote on Wednesday. She then quoted from the AIPAC petition, which included the following sentence: “It is important that we protect our Israeli allies, especially given the threats posed by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, IS, and – perhaps even more sinister – here in the US Congress. ”

Related articles

McCollum wrote in response to this sentence: “Elected representatives in Congress” darker “than ISIS? Last year I met AIPAC representatives from Minnesota in my office. Are there forces that are “more scary” than ISIS, and meet with the proponents of AIPAC? ”

She added that “AIPAC’s language is meant to demonize, not promote, a political debate. Such heinous attacks may be commonplace in the Trump era, but should never be normalized. Hate speech is deliberately destructive and dehumanizing which is why they are used as a weapon by groups interested in benefiting from oppression. ”

McCollum ended her statement by asking other Democrats to do the same. “AIPAC claims to be a non-partisan organization, but using hate speech actually makes it a hate group,” she wrote. “By fighting against anti-Semitism and hating to silence the debate, AIPAC mocks the Democrats and mocks our core values. I hope the Democrats understand what it is about and take a position because it is not uncanny to work for peace, human rights and justice – it is just. ”

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

At the weekend, AIPAC offered two replies to the publication of the ad. On Friday, when the story was first reported, an AIPAC spokesman for Haaretz said: “This ad was targeted at pro-Israeli Democrats and they have responded very positively. This shows the party’s deep commitment to ensuring that US-Israel relations remain strong and with cross-party support. It calls on the pro-Israeli democratic majority to continue to stand against a minority of those in the party who are trying to weaken our relationship with Israel. ”

The spokesman also noted that AIPAC broadcast an announcement in 2018 against Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky Republican) about his attempts to block bipartisan security aid to Israel. The ad, which appeared on both social media and television in Paul’s home country, accused him of trying to “destabilize US-Israel relations.” However, AIPAC did not accuse Paul of being anti-Semitic.

On Saturday, following strong criticism from Congress Democrats who support AIPAC and have a close relationship with the organization, the group released a longer statement that offered a clear excuse.

“We clearly apologize to the vast majority of Congress Democrats who are rightly offended by the inaccurate claim that poorly worded, inflammatory advertising implies this,” the organization wrote. “We deeply appreciate the broad and reliable support that the Democrats in Congress have consistently shown for Israel. The bipartisan consensus that Democrats and Republicans have reached on this is the basis for US-Israel relations. ”

McCollum’s criticism comes a week after Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is seeking Democratic President nomination, said during a public appearance that she would “skip” this year’s AIPAC conference. Warren was asked about it by a supporter at an event in New Hampshire. This supporter said she was “horrified” by “the unholy alliance that AIPAC forms with Islamophobes, anti-Semites and white nationalists”. Warren did not contradict this characterization, but only confirmed that she would not attend the conference. Warren has attended AIPAC events in the past but was not represented at last year’s AIPAC conference.

This year’s conference will take place immediately before the “Super Tuesday” vote in the democratic primary, which includes voting in more than a dozen countries. It is currently unclear whether any of the democratic candidates will attend the event given the political schedule.