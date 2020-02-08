The democratic leaders of President Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were attacked during a debate when rivals asked questions about their ideology and experience.

The other contenders hoped to have doubts as to whether Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg could defeat President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was a major attacker during Friday night’s debate.

He questioned Mr. Sander’s status as a democratic socialist and said that Mr. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had no background in leading a complicated world.

Donald Trump is lying all the time

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, struggling to get into the top group, repeated this criticism.

But Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg, who were essentially the first to be bound in the Iowa Caucuses, wiped the broadsides largely.

“Donald Trump is lying all the time,” Sanders said in response to suggestions that Trump would use his self-described identity as a democratic socialist to brand him – and all Democrats – as radical.

Mr. Buttigieg tried to portray himself as a fresh face outside of Washington, who had experience in dealing with real problems and was ready to lead a tired nation in a new direction.

“I’m interested in the style of politics that we have to put forward to finally turn the page,” he said.

The debate was the eighth and perhaps the most fruitful in the Democratic Party’s long search for a candidate for president.

I don’t know what was so bad about Barack Obama and Joe Biden in the past

It was only four days after Iowa’s chaotic events – and four days before New Hampshire’s primaries – that several candidates asked specific questions about their political survival.

Mr. Biden made explicit statements at the opening moments on the issues in question for his candidacy and predicted that he would be “hit” in New Hampshire next week before the competition moved to a variety of states where it performed better hoped.

He was criticized on stage for being too familiar with Washington to represent the change that many democratic voters are seeking. He then rejoined former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t think the past politics was that bad,” said Biden. “I don’t know what was so bad about Barack Obama and Joe Biden in the past.”

But Mr. Biden had to defend his long record when the contestants contested the decision to send US troops to Iraq almost two decades ago.

Mr. Biden admitted that his vote to approve the war as a senator was a mistake, while Mr. Sanders said that his vote against the deployment of troops was evidence of his judgment on national security issues. Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden (Charles Krupa / AP)

Mr. Buttigieg, who was at college at the time and later served in Afghanistan, said he had also spoken out against the war.

When a presenter asked Ms. Klobuchar to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments that no one liked Mr. Sanders, Mr. Biden went to him and hugged him.

Meanwhile, Ms. Klobuchar joked that Mr. Sanders was “well” and noted when they had worked together in politics.

A somber Mr. Biden was grateful when Mr. Buttigieg defended him and his son, Hunter Biden, against attacks by Mr. Trump in the impeachment investigation.

Ms. Warren avoided any direct criticism of her competitors and repeatedly turned to her core message to fight corruption.

Because Messrs Biden, Sanders, and Klobuchar discussed the best way in health care, Warren did not speak about the need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer (Elise Amendola / AP)

Meanwhile, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang struggled to prove that they were involved in the conversation.

The stakes were particularly high for Mr. Biden, who was the leader in almost every one of the seven previous debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place.

While coverage of problems eased the impact of Iowa competition, Biden’s weakness shook supporters, encouraging him to be aggressive on Friday night.

The field of seven participants highlighted the development of the Democratic nomination struggle in 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was reduced to a handful of high-ranking candidates.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on the stage, Mr. Yang, was an ethnic minority.