Demi Lovato's Postmates Account: 6 Things We Learned

Demi Lovato Maybe it dampened a little last year, but thanks to Postmates, fans get an insight into the everyday life of the 27-year-old singer.

Lovato was featured on Friday, January 24th, in the app’s celebrity series, The Receipt. Postmates, a goods delivery service, announced that the Stone Cold singer was sushi. While trying 12 different restaurants in Los Angeles, she ordered 19 times from the KOI restaurant.

During an evening in October 2016, she opted for three rolls – a “She’s So LA” roll, a California roll, and a spicy tuna roll. Lovato also ordered crispy koi rice, seared albacore, Kobe-style potstickers, salmon carpaccio, and hamachi fusion.

In the morning, Lovato often places orders through the Alfred Coffee app in LA. Your day starts with a frozen latte, coconut water and a ham and cheese croissant.

Lovato will be in the spotlight again in the coming weeks. In addition to appearing at the Grammys on Sunday, January 26, the “Sober” singer will open the Super Bowl LIV on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the national anthem.

The accomplishments of the Camp Rock alum are the first time she has stepped on the stage since her overdose in July 2018. “I told you I will sing the next time you hear from me,” she wrote on Instagram on January 14th.

Lovato, who was open about her drug abuse struggles, the fight against eating disorders, and the diagnosis of bipolar disorders, considered how far she got at the Teen Vogue Summit in November.

“What I see in the mirror is someone who has overcome a lot. I have been through a lot and really see a fighter,” she said at the time. “I do not see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who goes on fight no matter what gets in their way … a strong woman. “

Scroll through to learn more about Lovato in her Postmates story:

