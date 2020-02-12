Demi Lovato talks about the special meaning of her latest ink. Just a few months after she unveiled the massive tattoo – a fallen angel held by three pigeons when his black wings burst – the 27-year-old singer revealed to her fans that the “incredibly meaningful” neck tattoo was her “spiritual awakening” represents.

“I recently prepared for my Grammy and Super Bowl appearances on social media, but during my free time I got this incredibly powerful tattoo from (Alessandro Capozzi),” she began. “Letting him drift was an experience I had never had before. I have no idea what I would do. I told him about my life and where I was right now. We developed a combination of images, that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I had. “

“Having a fallen angel raised from three pure angel pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while its inner light is guided by a higher consciousness and the decay of its dark wings is the darkness that I shed,” she continued.

“Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait !!” She added. “Thank you for this special experience. The only problem is that I cannot see this fantastic piece of art because it is on my back. I still cannot believe what life looks like and it heals fantastic too.”

Lovato had already demonstrated the ink “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII” with her tattoo artist Capozzi in December and declared that it represented a “rebirth of the spirit”.

“The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading is how they moved forward,” he explained. “The light from within represents the inner strength that is necessary for the change, and the doves that pull it up symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness.”

In recent years, Lovato has had a roller coaster ride up and down, including an overdose in July 2018, after which the word “survivor” was tattooed on her neck. After a month of recovery, which included the rehab period, Lovato finally came into the spotlight not only with new music, but also with several new stages.

In January Lovato made her first appearance since her overdose and appeared on the Grammys with her new song “Anyone”. Just a few days later, she performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl LIV.