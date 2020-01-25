Demi Lovato says new music sounds like a cry for help

advertisement

Demi Lovato is on the best way to recover, and she is learning about the lessons she has learned since her near-death hospital stay on July 24, 2018.

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, the 27-year-old singer sat with Zane Lowe for a rough and vulnerable interview this weekend, talking about her upcoming performance, her recent hospital stay, and some of her thoughts during and after that moment.

“I’m very excited and ready,” she said of the performance of her song “Anyone” this weekend. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. As if I just want to go up and tell my story … So I’m just going to do the best I can,” she continued. “And it only tells one A fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit and it’s enough to show the world where I’ve been. “

advertisement

The song, she said, was recorded four days before the tragic event, but afterwards she heard “a cry for help” in her lyrics.

“You listen to it somehow and think like nobody has listened to this song and think:” Let’s help this girl. “Because I even think I took it in a state where I felt like I was okay, but I wasn’t clear,” she said to Lowe. “And I even listened to it and thought,” Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help this version of myself. “

In fact, she realized in the hospital that she wanted to share the song with the world.

“I sang this song and I didn’t even notice that the lyrics were so intense and emotional until after the fact,” said Lovato. “And that is exactly what brings us to this moment. I remember I was in the hospital listening to the song. It was about a week after I was in the hospital and finally awake and I remember hearing it The songs I just recorded and thinking, “If there is ever a moment I can come back to, I want to sing this song. “

All in all, the music that the singer of “Stone Cold” shared was “a huge coping mechanism” for her. “It was very therapeutic for me, but there is only so much music can do before you have to take responsibility and take the initiative to get the help you need,” she said.

Lovato admits that she was “unconscious” before the hospital stay and didn’t think she would end up where she did. While she was downstairs, she learned that there were more strangers than friends to help her and that they were “really helpful and useful” for her trip.

Since her experience, she has cut off environments that are not conducive to her progress, but admits that this is “still a process” since the decision has to be made every time someone enters her life.

Although she makes better decisions, she is aware that there is still room for “misjudgments”. “I think it’s only part of growing up. When people come into your life, when you meet people, you learn red flags for your whole life, things to look for,” she said. “Sometimes you leave Deceiving yourself. Sometimes you get relationships that you think are healthy, and then you realize, “Wow, that wasn’t healthy at all.” I think it goes on and it’s always just a learning experience. “

Lovato also revealed that she is a “part-time meditator”, which she often does before events that she knows could crash. She also removed the tags and comments on Instagram to keep herself going, and has now gone to church.

Her happiest times are, as she revealed, when she is close to her loved ones.

At some point the pop star wants to start his own family, but is now not sure what it will look like, when it will be, or whether she will see it with a man or a woman.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the singer suffered an almost fatal overdose the day after her trainer’s discharge at a party at her Hollywood Hills home.In July 2018, he entered rehab and celebrated a year of sobriety in July 2019 ,

To prepare for her return to the spotlight, Radar reported exclusively that she was working on a “full career overhaul”. This included going to the gym and doubling the jiu jitsu workout to get “on her fighting weight”.

advertisement