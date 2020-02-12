Singer Demi Lovato said she experienced a “spiritual awakening” when she explained the meaning of her latest tattoo.

The American pop singer is making a career comeback and has performed at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl last month, less than two years after suffering an almost fatal drug overdose.

Lovato, 27, celebrated with new ink. She had a fallen angel who was picked up by three pigeons on her back.

The former Disney Channel star shared a picture of the tattoo on Instagram and described it as “incredibly meaningful”.

In a longer description, she said that she came up with the idea after speaking to famous tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi and wanting something that “symbolized the spiritual awakening I had”.

“Having a fallen angel raised from three pure angel pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while its inner light is guided by a higher consciousness and the decay of its dark wings is the darkness that I shed,” said Lovato.

Lovato joked that the only downside to the tattoo is its position, since it means that she can’t see it.

Lovato, who has been struggling with addiction problems for years, had to stay in the hospital for weeks after an overdose in July 2018.

She is currently in the middle of a successful comeback and has enjoyed two well-received appearances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl.