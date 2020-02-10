From Dr. Jerry Douglas

Anyone who has spent time with a late-stage dementia friend or family member knows that it is a debilitating disease that steals a loved one’s memory, personality, and ability to take care of themselves. Although there are medical treatments that can temporarily slow the progression of the disease, modern medicine still has a cure to develop.

What is dementia?

Dementia refers to permanent progressive memory loss, which is often related to age. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), an estimated 5.8 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, of which 96 percent are 65 years or older. Interestingly, almost two thirds of them are women. Most people diagnosed with the disease after the age of 65 survive an average of four to eight years, but some live much longer.

I have dementia

If people’s memory gets stuck, some fear they may suffer from dementia. As a symptom, memory loss can be associated with many diseases, including underactive thyroid, vitamin B-12 deficiency, stroke, and other brain injuries, infections, or diseases. Emotional disorders such as depression or severe stress can also cause symptoms that mimic dementia, symptoms such as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating and confusion. So the good news is that memory loss doesn’t necessarily indicate dementia.

As with many things in life, it is often easier to see others more objectively than we see ourselves. The same applies to the early warning signs of dementia. For example, we find that our aging parents are beginning to repeat the same questions or tell us the same stories, or that they are slightly confused. There is a simple test that can show whether a person is struggling with dementia, the so-called clock drawing test. It checks for cognitive impairments. Further information is available online or from a medical service provider.

I get it

Although early onset Alzheimer’s disease (before the age of 65) may be inherited, dementia is generally not the case, which is why a family member with dementia is not necessarily a risk factor. However, if a person’s memory loss is not due to another cause and is getting worse, you should discuss the possibility of dementia with a doctor. Unfortunately, crossword puzzles or online games that promise a scientific improvement in memory cannot prevent dementia.

What can family members do?

Being a caregiver for someone with dementia is physically and emotionally demanding. Nancy Mace and Peter Rabins have published an excellent book entitled “The 36 Hour Day: A Guide for Families to Care for People with Alzheimer’s Disease, Related Dementia, and Memory Loss” that describes the physical aspects of the disease more frustrating behavior and offers strategies on how to make life more bearable when facing the decline of a loved one.

From a legal point of view, it is advisable for family members to help the person with mild dementia to conclude an advance directive and to establish a permanent power of attorney. This enables the demented to participate in decisions about their finances and end-of-life care while they are still mentally competent.

From an emotional point of view, it is important to remember that people with moderate or severe dementia are unlikely to respond well to a logical argument. They are sometimes combative and paranoid because they feel anxious and confused. They don’t know who to trust, and their version of reality doesn’t match their environment. A better strategy to change behavior is distraction and redirection.

The main concern in caring for a person with dementia is maintaining their safety and personal hygiene. If the caregiver cannot do this, it is time to consider additional support at home or in a qualified care facility or assisted living facility with a memory station.

Dementia is a heartbreaking disease. If you are a caregiver, you can join a support group or take your time. In Ukiah, the Redwood Caregiver Resource Center and Ukiah Senior Center provide excellent support.

Dr. Jerry Douglas is the Chief Medical Officer at MCHC Health Centers – a local, nonprofit, state-approved health center that provides medical, dental, and behavioral health care to people in Lake and Mendocino counties.