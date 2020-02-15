ATLANTA – Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, added some fuel to the big seat-back debate that Twitter triggered.

Bastian appeared in CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday morning to retaliate for Delta’s plans for carbon neutrality.

A little more than a minute before the 13-minute interview, Bastian was taken off the news. He tried to stay away from the problem by trumpeting Delta’s superior seat spacing, more seats, more space, and so on.

When asked about etiquette, Bastian replied: “I think customers have the right to sit back. We tested reduced couches … But I think the right thing to do is sit back and ask if it’s okay first. Then I add: “I never say anything myself.”

After Bastian was pressured again to think that the etiquette is to ask the person behind it, if you can sit back, he replied, “If someone knows that there is a tall person behind him and he want to lean his seat back I think it’s polite make sure it was okay. I never sit back because I don’t think I should sit back because I’m the CEO of the airline. And I never say anything when someone leans back in me. “

Last year, Delta upgraded its Airbus A320 jets to reduce the tilt of the bus seats from 4 inches to 2 inches and the tilt of first class seats from 5.5 inches to 3.5 inches. The move was taken to protect customers’ personal space and to minimize “in-flight multitasking disruptions,” the airline spokeswoman said at the time.

TMZ shared the Bastian segment on Twitter with many violent responses, including one from filmmaker Judd Apatow, who tweeted: “Hey @ Delta – no! Do you want to create a situation where we all have to negotiate and fight? Are you mad? We pay to sit back. How about massive discounts if the people behind us say no? “

Bastian was on the CNBC program to announce that “As of March 1st, Delta Air Lines will be the first airline to be fully carbon neutral worldwide.”

He also discussed his company’s $ 1.6 billion profit-sharing tradition and Delta’s corona virus decision-making.

