Deloitte Tax has launched a multi-year initiative to encourage students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to earn a master’s degree in accounting.

The Deloitte Tax Scholars program awards grants of up to $ 20,000 to up to 10 eligible students participating in HBCUs. The scholarships cover the study costs for an accredited Master of Accounting program. Program participants must successfully complete internships, take full-time positions at Deloitte, and are looked after by Deloitte professionals when they join the Big Four company.

“It is not only right to recruit, recruit and hire qualified people from different backgrounds, but it is also wise,” said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Tax, in a statement. “Deloitte’s own research has shown that different teams are often the best performing teams within organizations. The Deloitte Tax Scholars program helps us continue to provide our clients with the strategic direction and new perspectives they expect.”

“Throughout the company, Deloitte focuses on hiring and developing our future workforce and ensuring that our inclusive culture is reflected in the day-to-day behavior of our teams,” said Pam Downs, Deloitte Tax’s chief inclusion officer, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this effort within the Deloitte tax scholarship program, and I look forward to working closely with the scholarship holders as they join Deloitte and broader auditing.”

The Deloitte Tax Scholars program is currently accepting applications from qualified junior and senior accounting students to HBCUs. The first Deloitte tax scholarship holders will be announced in early March, but the application window for these scholarships is already closed. More information can be found on the Deloitte website here.