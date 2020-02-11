Kejriwal is expected to speak to party officials and the media later in the day.



The Aam Aadmi party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, was on Tuesday’s development agenda to achieve a resounding victory in the Delhi general election to retain power for a third term.

In the vote counting for the February 8 elections, the AAP was in the top of 58 out of 70 seats and the BJP was in the top of 12, making the congress, according to the Election Commission, in a city that he was under for three consecutive terms Sheila Dikshit had ruled, remained practically decimated.

The elections in the state capital took place amid massive protests in the city and elsewhere against the new Citizenship Act, the National Citizens’ Register and the National Population Register.

The BJP has been accused of running a “split” campaign to polarize voters by consistently highlighting the over 50-day demonstration of a group of women in the Shaheen Bagh region.

Although the BJP campaign focused on national security issues, the AAP focused primarily on its achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The AAP had a sensational victory in 2015 when it won 67 seats in a hurricane march that almost wiped out the BJP and Congress.

According to the latest trends, Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Service Officer, led his constituency in New Delhi with over 6,300 votes, while his deputy Manish Sisodia in Patparganj was 754 votes behind BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot led the Najafgarh constituency with 1,115 votes.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain led Shakur Basti constituency with 309 votes, and SJ Vats from BJP finished second. Labor Minister Gopal Rai led in Babarpur and Minister of Food and Civil Care Imran Hussain in Ballimaran.

Kejriwal is expected to speak to party officials and the media later in the day. However, his party officials were optimistic and solemn.

“We have said from the start that the upcoming polls will be fought based on the work we are doing. Wait, we will see a massive win,” AAP spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters.

“We hope that we will get such a clear majority that the message will come out that Hindu-Muslim politics will no longer work,” said AAP volunteer Fareen Khan in the party office.

The headquarters were adorned with blue and white balloons, and there were large clippings of Kejriwal in various parts of the office.

The counting centers are spread across 21 locations in 11 districts, including the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in South East Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI and Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, fought for the hotly contested, often divisive polls that focused on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh towards the end of the campaign.

While the AAP naturally advanced Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who worked extensively for the BJP.

Congress, which may have recovered from the death of its triple prime minister from Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, in July last year, was put into campaign mode much later. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi fought for Congress.