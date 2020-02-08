The election commission has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling stations as critical polling stations.



An estimated 5.64 percent of the 1.47 million eligible voters exercise their right to vote on Saturday until 10:00 a.m. to get 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The elections began at 8:00 am amid stringent security precautions with long lines in multiple polling stations to seal the fate of 672 candidates who voted in favor of a new government. The estimated turnout for Northwest Delhi by 10:00 a.m., according to the turnout app, was 5.80 percent.

While there were 5.19 percent in northeast Delhi, 6.71 percent in southeast Delhi, 3.95 percent in central Delhi, 4.94 percent in east Delhi and 4.61 percent in west Delhi App a turnout of zero percent. The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and S. Jaishankar were among the various MPs, including controversial BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who cast their votes early in the morning with their families.

The poll ends at 6:00 p.m. The election results will be announced on February 11th. In the elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking the appointment of its Prime Minister Delhi after 20 years. The congress that ruled Delhi for 15 years expects its share of votes to be revived.

The election commission has identified 516 polling stations and 3,704 polling stations as critical polling stations, at which paramilitary forces are stationed. The activities in each polling station are monitored via webcast.

The police have deployed around 40,000 security forces, 19,000 house guards and 190 companies from the central armed forces to ensure the surveys run smoothly.