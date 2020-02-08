The national capital votes A new government is slated to be elected today after an election campaign in which the BJP has not struck the AAP, which has another term in mind.

Congress is the third major force in the competition, with 672 candidates fighting for 70 seats.

Over 1.47 million voters are entitled to vote.

Voting starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Here are the latest updates:

8:05 a.m.

Voting begins under strict security precautions

Voting for the 70-member assembly in Delhi started on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. on schedule.

The security forces closely monitored the 70 constituencies, and the police and paramilitary personnel kept a special watch on sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri.

– PTI

8 o’clock in the morning

40,000 police officers, 190 CAPF companies, 19,000 home guards on duty

The Delhi police have taken reasonable precautions and deployed around 40,000 security guards, 19,000 house guards and 190 companies from the central armed forces to ensure the smooth running of parliamentary elections.

While the Delhi Police staff had certain voting duties, CAPF companies were deployed to ensure security at polling stations and the transportation of EVMs.

Around 19,000 guards from states such as Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will also help the local police to ensure security at polling stations, officials said.

In 21 counting centers and 2,689 polling stations, a multi-layer security measure was taken, 545 of which were “critical”.

“Police and paramilitary forces in Delhi have been deployed at critical stands to ensure better enforcement and organization. The patrols in these locations have also been stepped up, ”said Sharat Kumar Singha, deputy police commissioner (election office).

Characterized by the BJP, which aggressively denounces the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a topic of the survey, the highly competitive development of the AAP and the congress are striking due to their absence.

Additional forces were used to improve the security of EVMs, critical booths and counting centers.

7.50 a.m.

Additional vigil in Shaheen Bagh, other sensitive areas

Given the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has categorized all five polling stations in the region as “critical” and confidence-building measures are being taken to reassure voters, officials said.

Delhi’s election director Ranbir Singh reiterated that the area was “closely monitored” and “there were no disabilities” in areas where polling activities were carried out, so voters would have no problems.

Election officials arrive at a polling station on February 7, 2020 in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, on the eve of the Delhi general election. The area has been in the news for almost two months as there are constant protests against the CAA and NRC.

7.40 a.m.

Kalitara Mandal, born in 1908 in undivided India, has led the subcontinent through turbulent phases many times, including two divisions, and lived “twice as a refugee” with her family in India before she found a home in the state capital.

Ms. Mandal, who has seen and participated in almost every election in India in the past century, fondly recalls the time when ballot boxes were used to vote. “Yes, I remember that they (election officials) would take my thumbprint and then fold the ballot paper and put it in boxes. I also voted with large machines (EVMs), ”she said.

7.30 am

AAP is expected to repeat the 2015 performance

The ruling Aam Aadmi party will take part in the Delhi elections hoping to repeat their excellence in the 2015 General Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which held all seven seats in May 2019 Elections in Lok Sabha will take place with the aim of increasing the proportion of votes in the state capital.

Congress is striving to improve its performance compared to the last time it did not take a seat in the Assembly’s polls, but rather improved its share of votes in the 2019 polls.

The AAP had received 54.3% votes in the 2015 general election, while the BJP had received 32% and Congress had only 9.6% of the total polled.