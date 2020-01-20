Delhi Assembly elections 2020: SAD not to fight polls after CAA gap

advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said it would rather not dispute the upcoming election in the Delhi assembly than “sacrifice minority interests” in relation to opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“During our meeting with the BJP, our oldest ally, we were asked to reconsider our position on CAA, but we refused. SAD believes that Muslims cannot be omitted from CAA … We are also strongly against the NRC, “said SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa, who won with a BJP ticket from Rajouri Garden.

He said: “The diversity of India is the power of our unity. We cannot compromise on this vision for which ancestors have sacrificed … there are strong ideological differences between the two parties on the issue of the CAA on which the SAD wants Muslims to be included in the law, and on NRC that the SAD wants can never support, “he added.

advertisement

The ED said it was so, it said in a statement, that all minorities, including Muslims along with Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists who were persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh “should be protected by our great nation. “

“Suffering from minorities”

“As a representative of the minorities in general and of the Khalsa Panth in particular, the SAD follows the footsteps of our great gurus about secular and humanitarian equality as expressed in our daily Ardaas. We really understand the pain, suffering and suffering of other minorities and cannot make concessions to their interests, “said an ED statement.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement