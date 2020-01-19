advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the national convener Arvind Kejriwal, launched the “Kejriwal Ka guarantee card” on Sunday, a 10-point shorter election manifesto for the party. A detailed manifest will be released after January 26.

The map promises to make Delhi “pollution-free” and aims to reduce air pollution three times. It also promises to introduce “mohalla marshals” for women’s safety.

The card also promises 11,000 buses and increases the metro lines to more than 500 km.

“This is my guarantee for people in Delhi for the next five years. The manifesto will be launched later and it will contain more things that are specific to students, including teachers. This will be for everyone, “he said.

“The opposition says that many of our schemes will only be until March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue over the next five years,” he added. “24 hours of electricity will continue. 200 units of free electricity will continue, “he said.

