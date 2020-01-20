advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has deployed the head of the state wing Sunil Yadav against Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Yadav, president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Delhi, was on a list of 10 candidates who would be placed by the BJP on as many seats for the upcoming Assembly elections. According to the list, Mr. Fighting Yadav from New Delhi – the home of Mr. Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga was also one of the chosen candidates; he will be fired from Hari Nagar in West Delhi.

Sumanlata Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Ramesh Khanna from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli, Dharamvir Singh from Kalkaji, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar and Sanjay Goel were the other candidates.

