Counting of Voices queried in the high stakes Parliamentary elections in Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 11th, with End polls Prediction of a great victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the Delhi 70-member assembly elections has increased post-resignation and post-election polls Delay in the announcement of the final turnout by the authorities,

BJP leader However, I have claimed that the results of the exit poll, which predicted their defeat in the Delhi polls, will “fail” because the polls did not take into account the voices polled in the evening.

Delhi’s CEO, Ranbir Singh, said the count would start on time at 8:00 a.m. and take place in several rounds.

Here are the updates:

Constituencies to watch out for

Arvind Kejriwal, CM and AAP National Convener in Delhi, will compete against Sunil Kumar Yadav from BJP and Romesh Sabharwal from Congress. Yadav, lawyer and chief of the BJP youth wing in Delhi, has appealed to people to vote for someone who will be “accessible”. Sabharwal, a newcomer, was president of the state NSUI from 1987-88 and has been an executive member of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee since 2004.

Close security available

The elections, largely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi party and the BJP and became aggressive during the high octane campaign, took place on February 8 and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

Strong rooms that are distributed around the city and store the EVMs are closely guarded with a “three-layer security ring”, said Ranbir Singh, CEO of Delhi.

“We are all prepared for tomorrow’s counting and comprehensive security measures have been taken. The exercise will be conducted in accordance with the electoral commission’s established procedures, ”he said.

The Delhi CEO said the count would start on time at 8:00 a.m. and take place in several rounds.

The innermost layer of security near the strong rooms is that of the paramilitaries, followed by armed police and then police officers who form the outermost layer, added Mr. Singh.

Strict security measures have also been taken in various centers of the state capital.

“The postal ballot papers are first counted until 8:30 a.m., and then the votes cast by EVMs are counted,” he said.

“The CUs (control units) of the EVMs are transported to the counting centers tomorrow morning before the exercise begins. The centers are spread over 21 locations and extend over 70 constituencies. Each center will have multiple counting halls based on the number of constituencies that fall within that district, ”said Singh.

33 counting observers; “foolproof and not manipulable” EVMs

Each EVM consists of a ballot box (BU), a control unit (CU) and a paper test path (VVPAT) that can be checked by the voter.

Five VVPATs are randomly selected and counted from each constituency of the Assembly, he said.

The counting centers are located in 11 districts, including the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, the Sir CV Raman ITI and the Dheerpur at Central Delhi Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

There will be 33 observers counting, officials said.

There were 13,780 polling stations where each vote was chaired, which is a time-consuming exercise, said Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena at a press conference on Sunday.

Critical and vulnerable polling stations with a number of 545 and 3,843 parking spaces.

Given the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO’s office rated all five polling stations in the region “critical”.

Security guards guard strong rooms in which electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept.

The Delhi election manager had said one day before the elections that all EVMs were tested and “foolproof and not manipulable”.

Congress rejects election results

A day after the vote in the Delhi parliamentary elections, Congress on Sunday rejected the results of the exit poll, most of which predicted little or no change in party size from 2015 ”.

BJP refrains from making arrangements for celebrations

On the eve of Monday’s election results in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exuded confidence in its victory, despite trying to hold back preparations for the election results that predicted a turn of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party Maintain celebrations (AAP).

On condition of anonymity, the Delhi BJP leaders said that no special arrangements were made for celebrations in advance if the party won the election.

BJP should grow over 2015

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, tried to keep power on the development plank against the BJP, which launched an aggressive campaign focused on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Most exit surveys also predicted that Congress is unlikely to open its account this time in Delhi, which it ruled from 1998 to 2013.

The BJP wanted to conquer power after 22 years and had carried out one of the most aggressive campaigns in the assembly’s poll in Delhi, including Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, the saffron charge against Hindutva and nationalism, and fierce opposition to Shaheen’s protests Bagh led.

The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the AAP and Congress, accusing them of being “misleading people” who are organizing anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

A group of voters said on February 8 that the continued excitement on the street calling for the repeal of the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) was “not an issue at the start of the campaign,” but “the political parties were slowly becoming one “.

Ballimaran constituency had the highest turnout, at 71.6%, of all 70 meeting seats in the state capital, while Delhi Cantonment, according to officials on February 9, ranked lower in voter turnout.

The Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall into the Okhla congregation constituency, where hectic elections had taken place until late afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh was the epicenter of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, which have now lasted over 50 days.

Over 1.47 million people were eligible to vote, including 2.32.815 in the 18 to 19 age group.

Voter turnout in the 2015 assembly poll was 67.47%. The AAP had instructed rival parties to bag 67 seats, and the BJP was reduced to just three seats while Congress closed a gap.

Exit surveys predict a big win for AAP

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is expected to return to power for another term and to make a big profit based on the forecasts of all major campaigns.

The votes will be counted on February 11th.

A poll conducted by NDTV found that AAP won 56 of the 70 seats, a decrease of 67 seats in 2015, while the BJP is expected to win 14 seats, a jump from the party’s three seats won last year’s election.

The AAP doubts the delay in the publication of turnout figures

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday was upset with the election commission for not announcing the final percentage of the election less than 24 hours after the election ended. The Chief Electoral Officer announced the number at a press conference at 7 p.m.

The chief elector officer said it took a long time to collect and calculate the total turnout.

(With contributions from agencies)