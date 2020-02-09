The final turnout in the Delhi elections was 62.59%, high-ranking representatives of the election commission said on Sunday.

Elections for the 70-member assembly were held in Delhi on Saturday.

“The final turnout was 62.59%,” said a senior official in the CEO’s office in Delhi.

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, had previously condemned the European Commission for delaying the publication of final voter turnout figures, although the poll ended at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In the 2015 general assembly elections, Delhi had 67.47% turnout.

Saturday’s polls predicted an easy victory for the Aam Aadmi party, which wanted to keep power on the development bar, against the BJP, which launched an aggressive campaign against anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

