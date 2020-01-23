Delegates from York Co. investigate the observation of a suspicious vehicle at the bus stop of the community home in Langley

advertisement

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff office is investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle that was spotted Thursday near the Langley community.

Around 8.18, delegates responded to a call in the area of ​​Peacemaker Avenue and Eagle Loop for a report of a suspicious vehicle at a bus stop.

The York County School Division has informed parents and families of the sighting. The residential community serves Bethel Manor Elementary, Tabb Middle and Tabb High Schools.

advertisement

It was reported that two younger, white women in their twenties were in a black, medium-sized car gesturing to a student to come to the vehicle. Officials say there was no verbal communication between the parties.

York County school officials shared the following safety tips regarding bus stops:

Young children should be supervised as much as possible at the bus stop, as well as walking to and from the stop.

Students must walk in groups or use a buddy system where possible.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood – especially during the collection and return times – you will be asked to report this to the sheriff’s office and the school.

This incident is still being investigated. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office says the number of patrol units in the area will increase.

If you live in the area and have video of the last two mornings or other information related to this incident, you will be asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) ) or call the sheriff’s office FB Tip Line on (757) 890-4999 and consult report # 2000310.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

37.098028

-76.425970

.

advertisement