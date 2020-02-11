Nostalgia moves in 20-year cycles, and as we forecast earlier this year, the early 2000s are coming back with all their might. Not only is Rage Against The Machine returning to Toronto for the first time since the concert in 2000, but this week also news about upcoming concerts in Toronto from the Deftones (with the unlikely Nu-Metal revivalist Poppy), the Backstreet Boys , Ravers Underworld and indie blog love Girl Talk, the Decemberists and Calexico as well as Iron & Wine.

Check out the details of all of these shows, as well as Janet Jackson, Big Thief, Laura Marling, John Legend, Ali Gatie and more:

Your grandpa, rum do, animatist, accelerator at The baby G 8 p.m. $ 10. 7th March.

Skydiver at Monarch Tavern 30th birthday of the debut album. Doors 6.30pm & 9pm. $ 30. the 14th of March. EB

Davido, The Compozers, Mick Jenkins at rebel Doors 7 p.m. $ 45- $ 65. March 22nd. TM

Laura Marling at The Great Hall Doors 8 p.m. On sale February 14th. $ TBA. 10th of April. TW

Coats at The Great Hall 8 p.m. $ 20. 17th April EB, RT, SS

Pottery at The garrison 8 p.m. $ April 30th. EB, RT, SS

Girl Talk at Phoenix concert theater Doors 8 p.m. On sale February 13th $ 30- $ 50th May 2nd. EB, RT, SS

D.O.A. at the Lee’s palace Doors 8:30 p.m. $ 20. 8th of May EB, RT, SS

Ali Gatie at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7pm, all ages. $ 25- $ 40. 11.-13. May. TM

Next music from Tokyo Volume 15: Skillkills, The Hatch, Seapool, Heliotrop, Batroica Metal Summer Jacket at The Garrison & Horseshoe Doors 8 p.m. $ 25, adv. $ 10- $ 15th 15th and 16th May. TW

Jacob Collier at Danforth Music Hall and Phoenix Concert Theater Second show added. Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. $ 30.50 to $ 45.50. 17th-18th May. TM

Beyond & Beyond Meridian Hall Acoustic III tour. Doors 6 p.m., of all ages. $ 59.50- $ 179.50. May 26. TM

Underworld at rebel 8 p.m. On sale February 14th. $ TBA. May 27th. TM

Crown Lands at Mod Club Doors 7pm, all ages. $ 20. 8th June TM

Melanie Martinez on Echo Beach Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 13th $ 50.50. June 13 TM

Rodriguez on Meridian Hall 8 p.m. On sale February 14th. $ TBA. June 13 TM

Bombay Bicycle Club at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 14th. $ 35- $ 50. June 15th. TM

Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Joseph bei Echo Beach Doors 6.30 p.m., for all ages. On sale February 21. $ 50.85. 17th of June TM

Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus (DJ set) Budweiser stage On sale February 14th. $ TBA. 18th of June TM

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Strand of Oaks at Meridian Hall 7pm On sale February 14th. $ TBA. 25th June. TM

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames at Budweiser stage Doors 5 p.m., for all ages. On sale February 14th. $ 29.50- $ 109.50. June 29th TM

Jehnny Beth at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7 p.m. $ 27.50 – $ 30. July 19 TM

Janet Jackson at Scotiabank Arena Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 13th $ 55- $ 230. July 22nd. TM

Big thief on Danforth Music Hall Doors 7pm (July 25th of all ages). $ 28.50 to $ 38.50. July 25th and 26th. RT, TM, SS

The Decemberists, The fruit bats at Roy Thomson Hall 20 year anniversary tour. Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. $ 60.50- $ 80.50. August 14th EB

Deftones, Gojira, Poppy at Echo Beach Doors 5:30 am, all ages. On sale February 14th. $ 59.50. August 17th TM

Blue rodeo, Alan Doyle, the weather station on Budweiser stage On sale February 14th. $ TBA. 29th August TM

John Legend Budweiser stage Doors 6pm, all ages. On sale February 14th. $ 46- $ 181. September 2nd TM

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 14th. $ 49.50- $ 79.50. September 15th TM

Backstreet Boys at Budweiser stage On sale February 14th. $ TBA. September 18 TM

Ticket outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.de

TS ticketscene.de

TW ticketweb.de

UV universe.com

You can find a complete concert list here.

@nowtoronto