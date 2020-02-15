After the collapse of the FSU football’s central defense line, Sam Tschida takes a look at what FSU fans should expect from the defensive final position.

Two weeks ago we looked at the depth of FSU football’s inner line of defense. The return of all three starters from last season has raised expectations of the entire line of defense, and we’ve broken down exactly what fans should expect here. While the inner line is a very important part of the defense, overall it is only half the line of defense. The other part, the edge defenders, are just as important, and this season they will be the key to the “Noles on Defense”.

The Noles switched to a 3-4 last season, and it changed a lot in the way the defensive ends / edge defenders played. Defensive end Josh Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson switched to external linebackers while linebackers like Amari Gainer played a hybrid end / linebacker role. Here is an example

<noscript><iframe src="https://gifs.com/embed/vlRJWr%20" scrolling="no" height="720px" width="1280px"></noscript>

The new scheme didn’t always work very well, and since there was no rush to the outside pass, the position of the edge breaker had problems at times. On the other hand, Kaindoh and especially Robinson defended themselves extremely well against the run, held the edge and did not allow large runs outwards.

Defense coordinator Adam Fuller operates a hybrid 4-3 system and will install this defense in the state of Florida. A 4-3 scheme simply means that the base defense includes four defenders and three linebackers. This can change depending on the situation during a game (if you’ve ever played the NCAA football video game you’re familiar with), but 4-3 is the “base” the FSU will operate this season.

While Fuller runs a 4-3, it differs a little from the traditional formation, which has four “down” (hands in the dirt) defensive linemen. Fuller’s scheme changes that a little. He usually runs with four D-linemen, but maintains the defensive end of the short side. This position is known as the “Fox” and is a hybrid end-linebacker type, but the “Fox” does not normally fall under cover, as we see with a 3-4-edge player.

<noscript><iframe src="https://gifs.com/embed/adam-fuller-4-3-VAyyJz" scrolling="no" height="720px" width="1280px"></noscript>

Here we see Fuller’s base defense against SMU. We see three downlines in a 3 technique (between tackle and guard), a 1 technique (between center and guard) and a 5 technique (outer shoulder of the tackle). The fourth linemen, the weakside defensive end, is a two-point linebacker stance that differs from the traditional defensive lineman “Hand in the Dirt”. In contrast to a 3-4, if the edge defender can have cover responsibility, along with the onslaught of the passer-by and stopping the run.

With Memphis, the Tigers had a few defensive players throughout the season. A look back at the Memphis tape from 2019, No. 5 Everitt Cunninghan, # 94 Joseph Dorcephus and # 55 Bryce Huff All of them had the most time as “Edge” defenders. Huff remained largely the “defensive” end, while Cunningham and Dorcephus played the stand-up edge. In Fuller’s defense, all three played a major role in the tiger season, with Huff leading the team in bags and Dorcephus in second place. Both Huff and Cunningham are 6’3 and weigh nearly 250, while Dorcephus is 6’0, 240.

Now that we have looked at the role of edge defenders in this new defense, what will the defensive final position be for FSU football in 2020?