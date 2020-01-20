Defense Minister cynically exploits Israeli army in campaigning - Haaretz Editorial - Israel News

advertisement

Defense Secretary Naftali Bennett continues to use the Ministry of Defense as Hayamin Hehadash’s campaign center. After threatening Hamas and Iran, announcing plans for annexation, and trying to convert Gaza infiltrators into negotiating chips and other right-wing populist statements, he took time out on Saturday night to wage war against left-wing activists.

In an unprecedented move, Bennett ordered the Israeli forces to issue injunctions against left-wing activists belonging to the Anarchist group against the wall without the approval of a judge signed by an army commander. This Israeli group was founded in 2003 in connection with Palestinian activities against the construction of the dividing wall, and only a minimal number of people have participated in the demonstrations in recent years. The decision targets 30 Israelis, including Jonathan Pollak, a Haaretz employee who is currently in detention.

The official order is often used against Palestinians. However, among Israelis, it was only used against right-wing activists suspected of having committed hate crimes against Palestinians. Well, said Bennett, it would also be used “against the anarchist left”. The winking at its electorate in the territories is clear: now those who oppose the occupation and the expansion of settlements are treated by the Ministry of Defense as if they were members of Hamas.

Bennett creates a false symmetry of “extremists on both sides”. He promises to target these measures equally to the right wing and those who commit anti-Arab “price tag” attacks and leftist anarchists – as if violence were equally widespread on both sides, and as if one could hate crimes against Palestinians by fighting the occupation and compare their injustices.

This is a cheap demagogy that denies the inherent inequality between a sovereign state that is a nuclear power with one of the strongest armies in the world and a people without a country that has been under Israeli military rule for more than 50 years. In addition, there is no evidence of violence among left-wing demonstrators at the Shin Bet security agency, let alone violence that requires draconian measures such as official requirements.

After his passionate outcry on Facebook against the election with Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a picture of the Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein on the wall at home, Bennett tries to compensate for the impression that the settler electorate might have got from his “left” , Bennett wants the settlements and outposts to stay calm: do you see? He has committed to act against the Left “to dispel the protests and minimize the damage to Israeli soldiers.”

Trying to portray anarchists against the wall as a security threat is a cheap manipulation by a cynical politician who insists on inserting the IDF into the political storm and turning the generals’ orders into part of his campaign.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

