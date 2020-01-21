advertisement

PARIS: Lebanese Georges Chakra presented his couture collection in the spring of 2020 at the Petit Palace in Paris. The 47-part offer was an extravagant ode to the home country of Lebanon, born in Beirut, where national protests have taken place in recent months.

A synthetic white rose was placed on each of the guests’ seats together with the notes of the show, accompanied by a note with the text ‘un rose pour la liberte’, which translates into ‘one rose for freedom’.

The message? Fashion is an act of resistance. Chakra wanted to create the real looks that reflected the refined and rebellious nature of Lebanese women. These include an impressive line-up of eye-catching evening wear in a burst of white, hot pink and blue color palettes.

The shiny Japanese app Kirakira, which sparkles everything into a disco ball – such as reflection of shine and shine, was the favorite medium for capturing Chakra’s runway today – and rightly so. There were numerous pieces decorated with crystal and sequins on the runway that will soon hit the red carpet.

Striking looks were a pink, strapless satin duchess dress that was short at the front and long at the back and had a purple floral print, an asymmetrical dress with stripes of sequins in various shades of green, an icy blue sheath dress with an organza train and a Hand-painted blue-gray gazaar dress with a fan-shaped neckline.

You can imagine his old American actress Janina Gavankar who looks devastating on the red carpet in the bright pink slit dress with a crossed neckline and long train. Or his new client, actress Nina Kiri, who wore one of his creations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 20, in the strapless, aquamarine satin dress with a high slit.

As usual, the last look was the bridal look. The off-shoulder wedding dress was decorated with a shimmering emerald and diamond necklace made by Lebanese jeweler Fawaz Gruosi. In addition to the striking sartorial line-up, the necklace will also be available for purchase, with part of the proceeds going to Beirut’s Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon and scholarships at the Ecole Saint Vincent de Paul.

