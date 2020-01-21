Deep Space Nine returns to the comics with the new Too Long a Sacrifice mini series

advertisement

IDW Publishing has announced that the DS9 crew will return to comics for the first time in over a decade with the four-part miniseries titled Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too long a victim by the writers David Tipton and Scott Tipton and the artist Greg Scott.

“Set during the most difficult hours of the Dominion War, Too long a victim shows the station in difficult times: a series of mysterious and seemingly unsolvable terrorist attacks, while the war pushes everyone to the brink of crisis, ”says David Tipton. “We will see the darker side of life on the station as Odo leads the investigation. The increasingly desperate conditions are forcing him and others to deal with new and unexpected allies and to use unusual tactics to stop the attacks.”

“We are so excited to be returning to the world of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine“Adds Scott Tipton.” With its “borderline” and precarious location in the galaxy, Deep Space Nine offers the opportunity to tell really unique stories of intrigue and tension. Combine that with one of the best character ensembles ever put together and you get something that is no other Star Trek Series can offer. “

“Deep Space Nine is one of the Star Trek Series in which I most wanted to delve into IDW in comic form, so it’s a dream to be at the top of the first series for over a decade, ”says editor-in-chief Chase Marotz. “I’ve worked with David and Scott Tipton on several amazing projects Star Trek Books and know that they will deliver a story fans will love and it is exciting to finally be able to work with Greg Scott. I am a big fan of his style and I think we are ready for one Star Trek Book that will both surprise and delight. “

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too long a victim # 1 will start in April 2020.

