Deeney misses the penalty while Spurs runs a blank shot at Watford

Troy Deeney missed a penalty when Tottenham forced a scoreless draw on Vicarage Road to deny Watford a fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

The skipper of the Hornets saw his second half of the point kick saved by Paulo Gazzaniga, but it was another point that was claimed during the current revival under Nigel Pearson.

Watford has now gained 14 points from their last six games and looks up in the final third of the campaign.

They met a Spurs team that stuttered under Jose Mourinho and lacked a goal scoring threat without the injured Harry Kane.

The side of Mourinho has now gone three league games without finding the net and has been without a win since Boxing Day, meaning that their top four chances decrease with each match.

The Portuguese will certainly knock on the door of President Daniel Levy to demand a new striker before the end of the month, because Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min have all missed considerable opportunities.

Mourinho chose to start Giovani Lo Celso instead of Christian Eriksen in a deep midfield role and the Argentinian pulled the strings in a smooth opening phase for Spurs.

They controlled the opening for 15 minutes, but only had non-threatening attempts at distance from Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga to show for it.

The game became very sloppy, not helped by a technical malfunction of Michael Oliver’s battery equipment, which may have caused him to check a dangerous mistake by Etienne Capoue on Tanganga, where the Watford man completely escaped a card.

The game was held up for the majority of three and a half minutes, much to the annoyance of the crowd singing about their aversion to VAR.

Capoue was perhaps lucky enough to stay on the pitch shortly afterwards, because he cynically eliminated Lo Celso and was booked.

Spurs finished the first half at the top and could have taken the lead in the 38th minute.

Alli drove forward and played in Moura, but the Brazilian’s shot was saved well by an alert Ben Foster, who rushed off his line to get the block in. Neither Christian Eriksen nor Erik Lamela could find the back of the net for Tottenham (Nigel French / VADER)

After surviving a poor miss by Abdoulaye Doucoure, Spurs still had two big chances to take the lead.

First, Alli couldn’t stop Son’s cross, and then the South Korean shot over when he broke right.

But they needed a great contribution from goalkeeper Gazzaniga to keep them level in the 70th minute when he pushed Deeney’s penalty.

Oliver pointed to the spot when Gerard Deulofeu’s shot was blocked by Jan Vertonghen’s hand, but Gazzaniga came to the rescue as he withheld Deeney’s attempt with a rescue on his right. Deeney and Watford manager Nigel Pearson shake hands after the last whistle (Nigel Frans / PA)

Both sides insisted on a winner in the last 20 minutes, but it was Spurs who came in the better positions.

However, they wasted them until stoppage time when they thought they had found a winner.

Serge Aurier’s low cross led to a blow and Lamela made an attempt to shoot, but the new draftsman Ignacio Pussetto made a good impression as he cleared the ball from the line, with goal-line technology telling referee Oliver that it had not crossed.

