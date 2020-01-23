Declaration by the UAE embassy on coronavirus outbreak in China - News

advertisement

UAE has taken measures to protect the country.



The UAE embassy in China has shared an article about how the country is taking ‘strictest measures’ to control the corona virus outbreak.

On Thursday, the embassy tweeted an extensive article from China Daily about the steps the government has taken so far to prevent the mysterious virus from spreading after it was first discovered in Wuhan in December last year.

The strictest measures that have been established to contain viral pneumonia

????? ?????? ?????? ??? ?? ????? ????? ?? ?????? 2019? ?????? ??? ????????? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ?????? ??? ????? (B)? ?????? ??? ??????? ??? ???????? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ??????. ? @MoFAICUAE?

https://t.co/D9TiHpjWos

– @UAEEmbassyChina (@UAEEmbChina) January 23, 2020

Earlier today, Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport issued statements that passengers are traveling from China will be screened for the Wuhan novel coronavirus – also known as 2019-nCoV.

The article published Wednesday says Chinese health authorities are taking the strictest prevention and control measures for the new strain of coronavirus that has caused an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province, while the pathogen continues to spread.

Until today, more than 500 confirmed cases were reported worldwide with 17 deaths.

A study published on Wednesday in the Journal of Medical Virology showed that snake is the most likely reservoir for animals in nature for the new corona virus that had caused 17 deaths in Hubei province in central China.

Existing evidence shows that the new virus can spread from person to person, according to a Chinese expert.

However, much remains to be understood about 2019-nCoV, including how it is transmitted, the clinical features of the disease, its severity, the extent to which it has spread and its source.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping ordered that efforts be made to curb the spread of the virus, emphasizing that safety and health of people are the highest priority.

The Chinese government is working closely with the WHO, and adds that a team of WHO experts is working with health officials in Wuhan in response to the virus.

On Thursday, China banned trains and planes from leaving a large city at the center of a virus outbreak and tried to close its 11 million people to control the contagious disease.

Authorities in Wuhan, an important traffic hub, have also suspended public buses and subways and said residents should not leave “for no special reason.”

