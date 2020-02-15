About the publisher:

I have noticed that a very large number of people go about different political views, hate Trump for their own reasons and defend the President for what he has done and achieved.

There are people who read this and are likely to nod their heads and tell themselves that if they don’t, they will do just that. But can we stop looking at the politicians’ “name brand”? Like people who go to a store and buy a brand of pasta or chicken because they prefer it.

Politics is not a question of Coke against Pepsi, it is not about Democrats or Republicans, Conservatives or Liberals, Radicals or Moderates. Elections are only applications, their political views are their résumés, but what matters is experience and the interview. This type of profession is littered with people who join because they “know a man”.

Stop watching the news and don’t let them tell you what is what. Search and find your resume yourself, look at the debates that are the interviews. Don’t like someone’s guidelines? That’s perfectly fine, but just ask yourself: why don’t you like it? Don’t just follow the status quo, save it.

Think back to your childhood. Two of my parents’ teachings were very simple and easy to apply to today’s political climate: “Actions speak louder than words” and “Not everyone has to like you or be your friend, but always the right thing.” I don’t name anyone special and I take Your own opinion, however you want, in the past and today there have been examples of this on both sides of politics.

Brian Zunino

Village of Duval