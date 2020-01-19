advertisement

Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, which took over Neil Portnow in August last year, was placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The news comes just a week before this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th.

Speaking to the New York Times, Dugan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman contests the history of the Recording Academy. “What has been reported is far from the story that needs to be told,” said Freedman. “If a 28-page contract and legal threats do not limit our speaking ability, we will disclose what happens if you act at the Recording Academy, a nonprofit organization.” Three weeks before she was released, Dugan sent a memo to the head of the Academy’s Human Resources department, listing concerns such as voting irregularities, financial grievances, high legal bills, and various conflicts of interest.

The Recording Academy’s explanation of variety is:

advertisement

Given the concerns of the Recording Academy board of

Trustees, including a formal allegation of manager misconduct

The Board has appointed a female member of the Recording Academy team

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative matters

take effect immediately. The board also kept two

to conduct independent third-party investigators independently

Investigation of the allegations.

The board decided that this action is required for the recovery

the confidence of membership of the admission academy, repair the admission

The morale of the academy staff and the host academy can focus on that

his mission to serve all musicians. CEO Harvey Mason

Junior will act as interim president and CEO until the deal is closed

the investigation.

The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to promoting a

secure, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.

Pitchfork has asked the Recording Academy for further comments.

Dugan was the CEO of Bono’s charitable AIDS organization (RED) before joining the Recording Academy. She took on a role vacantly filled by Portnow, who had resigned from Vanessa Carlton and Fiona Apple, among others. After the 2018 Grammy Awards, he caused controversy with comments when he said women should “rise” if they want to be successful in the industry.

In an interview she gave shortly after she entered the Recording Academy, she said that she was excited to give the organization a “new perspective”. “I want to go to the Recording Academy and hopefully make a positive change,” she said. “I wanted to do everything I could to make the hosting academy, entertainment industry, and our society more inclusive and just.”

The Los Angeles Times today created a profile about Dugan that was recognized by Warner Records and Capitol Music Group executives in the music industry. She discussed her interest in “full transparency” for the Grammy nomination process and how she called Public Enemy to give them a lifetime achievement award. Following the news of Dugan’s farewell, Chuck D of Public Enemy published a detailed statement on Instagram criticizing the recording academy for the situation. “I greet Deborah Dugan for her truth and her courage to make changes,” he wrote. “As always, some ignorant, testosterone-fueled, usually old white men stop progress and screw it up. The same old shit. They want to maintain the status quo and ensure that things like hip hop remain the figurehead of their fucking. “The full explanation can be found here.

Dugan also said that she wasn’t going to be in front of the camera at this year’s Grammys. “I am not in favor of someone coming out and playing a recording academy after an hour and a half,” she said. “I will only be there if I have something important to say to the 22 million viewers.”

Follow Pitchfork’s full coverage of the 2020 Grammys.

This article was originally published on January 16 at 10:46 p.m. Eastern. It was last updated on January 17th at 8:57 pm. Eastern.

advertisement