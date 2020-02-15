The case happened when a number of workers filed several complaints with the police.



Three Asian residents showed up at Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court for being accused of cheating and stealing their salaries from workers unfamiliar with their debit cards.

According to court records, the case unfolded when a number of workers filed several complaints with the RAK police against an unidentified man who pranked them and skimmed their salaries.

“We didn’t know how to use our bank debit cards to collect our salaries,” they said in separate cases.

An unidentified person at the ATM offered us help, they added.

“He inserted our debit card, entered the secret code we gave him, but claimed that something was wrong with our cards. We had to check with our banks and companies and returned the cards.”

During the check at their companies, those affected informed them that there was nothing wrong with the cards and that their entire salaries had already been collected.

The shocked workers alerted the RAK police, who opened an investigation and discovered a crafty gang of three men.

CID officials discovered the fraud after checking the footage from the surveillance cameras at the ATMs

The RAK police managed to track down the suspects and direct them to the RAK prosecutor’s office, where the first admitted their crimes, while the second denied the charges.

The trio was then referred to the RAK Misdemeanor Court, where the first suspect informed the court that he had received all of the fraud from a friend (third suspect).

“I used to pick victims from workers who don’t know how to use their bank debit cards to collect their salaries by standing near an ATM,” he said.

“I used to offer help to victims, get their card PIN numbers, put their cars in ATMs, but quickly replaced the cards with others who said something was wrong with their cards and advised them to help to inquire about their companies or banks. “

When the victims left the site, the first suspect immediately pocketed the real cards, keyed in the secret code and removed all the salaries, while the second suspect was tasked with monitoring the site to ensure that none of the workers returned.

The third suspect, the thought leader of the crime, was involved in similar cases and served a prison term in Dubai.

The first suspect later denied the surveillance role of the second suspect, whom he had accused of old disputes. However, footage from surveillance cameras showed that he (second suspect) was standing next to the first while he was deducting workers’ salaries.

The second suspect denied the charges and said he had nothing to do with the case and was only by his friend (first suspect) “who thought he would withdraw his salary.”

The court, chaired by Judge Fathi Al Qallaa, ordered the case to be adjourned until next week to take his decision.

Ahmed Shaaban

