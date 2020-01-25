advertisement

When Blondie entered the punk scene in the late 1970s, they had something that no other band did. They had Debbie Harry. The band’s enigmatic leader and the face of the bubbly New Wave scene, her good looks and effortless style made her a figurehead for the mainstream media who wanted to give the punk name a face.

But what everyone seems to forget is that Harry was above all an unstoppable singer. In the clip below, we examine Harry’s incredible mastery of the microphone.

Blondie released “Heart of Glass” in 1979 and appeared on the band’s third studio album, “Parallel Lines” from 1978, and appeared early the following year. The piece was Blondie’s more successful and hit the charts in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Apart from the energy of the single, it was the skillfully polished sound that brought the band so much fandom. With such a soft sound mixed with the new wave punk from Blondies Output, it is very easy to be distracted by the shiny strut of the band’s tracks.

From the dazzling disco note of “Call Me” to the classic rock sound of “One Way Or Another”, the band was the sum of its parts and for this reason the unique talent of each member can be overlooked. Not like Debbie Harry’s unstoppable voice.

There is no better way to really appreciate this vocals than to hear it as an isolated track. With it, you can hear the crystal clear tone of Debbie’s New York coolness as she exudes the nonchalant power of her inner and mental striving. It is a breathtaking sound that puts them in the upper ranks of rock singers.

While others may rely on the whiskey-drenched sound of their singing or guttural banshee screeching, Harry shimmers and trembles with the knowing confidence of a heavenly punk. Debbie Harry is at her best.

Listen to Debbie Harry’s isolated voice on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0cBjTl_HdU [/ embed]

